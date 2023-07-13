Riley Keough Admits She’s ‘Missing’ Mom Lisa Marie Presley & Brother Benjamin With New Message

Riley Keough, 34, publicly mourned the loss of her mother Lisa Marie Presley along with the loss of her late brother Benjamin Keough, via her Instagram Story on Jul. 12. The 34-year-old shared a throwback photo of the late “Dirty Laundry” hitmaker and her late son, Ben, who died on Jul. 12, 2020. Riley captioned the post with, “Missing you both,” along with a red heart emoji.

In the black-and-white photo, Lisa, who died on Jan. 12 of this year, was sweetly embraced by her son. The photo appeared to be from Ben’s preteen years and featured the then-little one jokingly crossing his eyes. Today was seemingly a somber day for the Daisy Jones and The Six star, as it marked the three-year anniversary of her sibling’s death, along with the six-month anniversary of her mom’s passing.

Soon after a fan account re-posted the photo, a few fans took to the comments to react to seeing Ben and Lisa together after their respective deaths. “Heartbreaking,” one admirer wrote, while another added, “Just so sad. I still can’t believe it sometimes.” A third fan simply added several crying emojis, along with heart broken emojis. As many know, Lisa died in Jan. hours after she suffered from cardiac arrest in Calabasas.

Although she is clearly missing her mother, Riley doesn’t post about her grief too often. In fact, her last post on her main Instagram feed of Lisa was for Mother’s Day. “Lucky to have had the best and most deeply loving mama I could have asked for,” she captioned the throwback photo with her mom and dad, Danny Keough, 58, two months ago. Soon after the brunette beauty shared the photo, many of her 1.2 million followers took to the comments to remember her mom and send their support to Riley. “Thinking of you and your Sisters today Riley.. Sending so much love to all of you,” one fan wrote, while actress Lindsay Lohan added a series of red heart emojis.

Riley’s brother died by suicide three years ago after suffering an “intraoral shotgun wound,” the Los Angeles County Coroner confirmed to HollywoodLife two days after the incident. Just three months ahead of Lisa’s death, Riley took to Instagram to honor Benjamin on Oct. 21, 2022. “You would be 30 today. Happy Birthday my best friend, my angel. This world is strange without you,” Riley captioned the throwback baby photo with her brother.

If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

The granddaughter of the late Elvis Presley also gushed about how her mother inspired her role in the Amazon series just weeks ahead of her mom’s passing. “My mother is certainly an inspiration to me,” she told PEOPLE in Dec. 2022. “I was raised by somebody who did their own thing and didn’t really care what other people thought. She was definitely inspirational to me.” Lisa is also survived by her twin daughters Harper and Finley, 14.