Riley Keough Breaks Silence On Mom Lisa Marie Presley’s Death With Sweet Tribute

Riley Keough is mourning the loss of her beloved mother. The 33-year-old actress, Lisa Marie Presley’s oldest child, broke her silence regarding her mom’s tragic death at the age of 54. Elvis Presley’s granddaughter did not release a full statement, but she took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of herself and her beloved mother. In the pic, which you can see here, Riley and Lisa Marie are looking at one another tenderly. Riley simply captioned the image with a red heart emoji.

Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital after going into cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California, on January 12. Her mother, Priscilla Presley, and Riley were by her side in her final hours. Just hours later, Lisa passed away at the hospital. Two days before her death, Lisa Marie attended the Golden Globes with her mother and Elvis star Austin Butler, who won a Golden Globe for his performance as Lisa Marie’s father in Baz Luhrmann’s film.

Priscilla confirmed her daughter’s death in a statement to AP: “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

In a separate statement, Priscilla’s rep told HollywoodLife, “Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie. They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.”

Lisa Marie was the only child of the “King of Rock and Roll” and Priscilla’s oldest child. Lisa was only 9 years old when her father died at 42 in 1977 after suffering a heart attack.

Riley is Lisa Marie’s oldest child from her marriage to first husband Danny Keough. Danny was the one who administered CPR until paramedics arrived on the scene at Lisa Marie’s house. Lisa Marie would welcome three more children after Riley: Benjamin, and twins Harper and Finley. Benjamin died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 27.