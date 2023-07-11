Jamie Foxx ‘Feels Good’ In New Video Of Star After Recovering From Mystery Illness: Watch

Another day, another Jamie Foxx sighting! This time, the 55-year-old actor was recorded returning a lost purse to a woman on the streets of Chicago while she road in the back of a pedicab. The woman’s son, an Atlanta-based barber named Quan Ellis, shared the video of the exciting interaction on Instagram late on Monday night, July 10. Seen below, the video shows Jamie looking chipper and healthy as he got back into his black SUV after delivering the purse. As the group of thrilled fans thanked him, he smiled at them, flashing a hang loose sign. He also seemingly said something along the lines of, “I saved your purse, baby!”

“Mom lost her bag in Chicago today Jamie fox (sic) found it and brought it to her,” Quan captioned the video. “And he said he feels good y’all god is good.” The video came just one day shy of the three-month mark of Jamie’s mysterious hospitalization. As fans know, he was admitted to the hospital in Georgia on April 11, which his daughter, Corinne, 29, announced on Instagram on April 12. At the time, she informed fans that Jamie was “already on his way to recovery”, but never revealed what landed him in the hospital in the first place.

The Academy Award-winning actor’s Chicago spotting followed a string of sightings over the last few days. On Saturday, July 8, a video obtained by TMZ that can be seen HERE showed Jamie plopping his golf club into a stand at a Topgolf location in Naperville, Ill., which is reportedly close to the rehab center he’s been regaining his strength at following his hospital stay. “He was walking regular, not dragging his leg. His arm movement were definitely good,” an eyewitness told TMZ following the outing. “He was just regular Jamie.” They even said he beat his competition.

The next day, Jamie was spotted on a boat cruise in Chicago on July 9. The video, which can be seen HERE, shows the comedian and actor in good spirits as he waves at fans. The boating excursion marked the first time Jamie had been seen since his hospitalization.

There have been mixed reports about the Django Unchained star’s health as he recovers. A positive report came out just days before he was spotted in public for the first time, with his friend and They Cloned Tyrone co-star John Boyega saying he was “all good” during an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada. “So we’re just going to wait for him to reappear when he wants to,” he added.

Jamie also filled people in on his health on May 3, when he took to Instagram to let fans know he was on his way to recovery. “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” he wrote alongside a heart, praising hands, and fox emojis. Less than two weeks later, Corinne announced that Jamie had been out of the hospital for weeks.