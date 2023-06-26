Jennifer Garner’s 17-Year-Old Daughter Violet Towers Over Her While Shopping In LA Together: Photos

Jennifer Garner, 51, was spotted spending some quality time with her eldest child, Violet, 17, on Monday, June 26 — and Violet had several inches on her. Although Violet looks like a spitting image of her famous mother, she was much taller than her as they shared some laughs while out shopping in the Pacific Palisades, as seen below. The 13 Going on 30 actress, who stands at about 5’8″, rocked a casual getup of black biker shorts, a black crewneck sweater, and blue sneakers, while her teenage daughter looked adorable in a red and white polka-dotted dress.

Violet is taller than both Jennifer and her stepmother, Jennifer Lopez. Earlier this year, Violet was photographed running errands with her mom in Los Angeles and looked all grown up as she clearly had some height over her. A few months prior, in Sept. 2022, she was seen out and about with the “Get Right” hitmaker, who she also had several inches on. She still seems to be shorter than her famous father, Ben Affleck, who is about 6′ 4″.

Violet is the eldest daughter shared between Jennifer Garner and Ben, who were married between 2005 and 2018. They also have a 14-year-old daughter, Seraphina, and an 11-year-old son, Samuel. Meanwhile, Violet gained two step-siblings when Ben married Jennifer Lopez in 2022: 15-year-old twins Max and Emme. The Grammy Award-nominated singer shares her children with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

The children — and adults in the situation — have seemingly grown accustomed to their blended family quite beautifully. In fact, the Love, Simon actress was spotted enjoying some quality time with her middle child, Seraphina, And J. Lo’s kid, Emme, in Disneyland in May. Furthermore, Ben was photographed with his ex-wife and current wife earlier this year at a music event for Seraphina.

“[J.Lo] thinks it is great that Jen and Ben are still so close,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY following her surprise Vegas nuptials to Ben in July 2022. “Jen welcomed J.Lo into their family, officially, after they got married,” they continued, adding that Jennifer Garner thinks the international superstar “is such a great influence on Ben and all that Jen has ever wanted was for him to be healthy, happy, and sober so that he can be there for his children.”

Furthermore, on Father’s Day 2023, Jen gave Ben a shout-out while wishing her own father a happy Father’s Day on Instagram. “PS Shout out to BGA—no one loves their kids like you love ours, happy Father’s Day, Ben! X,” she gushed in the caption of her family photo. Before that, she called co-parenting with Ben “a gift”. How sweet!