Celebrity Kids Who Are Now Taller Than Their Parents: Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Violet Affleck & More

See photos of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt with mom Angelina Jolie and more celebrity kids who are now taller than one or both of their famous parents!

It’s hard to believe that so much time has passed that celebrity’s who welcomed little ones years ago now have children who tower above them! That’s right, some of our favorite stars who are also parents are officially shorter than their own kiddos, who seem to just keep growing in age and in height. Let’s take a look at some of the most beloved famous parents whose youngsters are officially taller than them.

Violet Affleck & Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner‘s 15-year-old daughter, Violet Affleck, is officially taller than her own mom! Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, fans had the opportunity to see the 13 Going On 30 star, 48, out and about with her kiddos. As the months went by, it became so clear that her eldest was adding inches to her height right before our eyes! Now, Violet is only slightly taller than her famous mom, and we cannot help but wonder if she’ll grow taller in the near future.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt & Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie stepped out on January 8, 2021, with her two youngsters, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 14, and Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 16, and it was so clear that Shiloh was slightly taller than her famous mom. The Oscar winner, 45, was spotted out and about in Los Angeles with her two teenagers, and all three of them looked super comfortable and casual. But we couldn’t get over how tall Shiloh has gotten at just 14 years old!

Dylan Brosnan & Pierce Brosnan

Pierce Brosnan is so proud of his kiddos, and while they’ll always be little ones in his eyes, they have really become successful adults. Dylan Brosnan, a 24-year-old burgeoning model, has shown longtime fans of the former 007 star, 67, that he is quite taller than his famous father. It’s so easy to see just from photos on the red carpet or their sweet posts on Instagram. Want to see more celebs whose youngsters are officially taller than them? Take a look through the gallery above!