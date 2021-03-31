Gallery

Celebrity Kids Who Are Now Taller Than Their Parents: Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Violet Affleck & More

Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt
Mega
Angelina Jolie wears all white as she takes her kids Zahara and Shiloh shopping at an Ethiopian boutique in Los Angeles. The trio were seen arriving at Sorella and picking out some clothes off the racks. 08 Jan 2021 Pictured: Angelina Jolie wears all white as she takes her kids Zahara and Shiloh shopping at an Ethiopian boutique in Los Angeles. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA725337_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Jennifer Garner and Violet Affleck in Pacific Palisades Jennifer Garner and Violet Affleck out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Apr 2020
Pierce Brosnan and Dylan Brosnan 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' film premiere, Arrivals, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Jul 2019
GQ Men of the Year Awards at Tate Modern in London, UK. 03 Sep 2019 Pictured: David Beckham, Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham. Photo credit: Fred Duval/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA494828_018.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
News Writer

See photos of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt with mom Angelina Jolie and more celebrity kids who are now taller than one or both of their famous parents!

It’s hard to believe that so much time has passed that celebrity’s who welcomed little ones years ago now have children who tower above them! That’s right, some of our favorite stars who are also parents are officially shorter than their own kiddos, who seem to just keep growing in age and in height. Let’s take a look at some of the most beloved famous parents whose youngsters are officially taller than them.

Violet Affleck & Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner and Violet Affleck out and about in Los Angeles on April 13, 2020 [Shutterstock].
Jennifer Garner‘s 15-year-old daughter, Violet Affleck, is officially taller than her own mom! Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, fans had the opportunity to see the 13 Going On 30 star, 48, out and about with her kiddos. As the months went by, it became so clear that her eldest was adding inches to her height right before our eyes! Now, Violet is only slightly taller than her famous mom, and we cannot help but wonder if she’ll grow taller in the near future.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt & Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie wears all white as she takes her kids Zahara and Shiloh shopping at an Ethiopian boutique in Los Angeles. The trio were seen arriving at Sorella and picking out some clothes off the racks on January 8, 2021 [Mega].
Angelina Jolie stepped out on January 8, 2021, with her two youngsters, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 14, and Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 16, and it was so clear that Shiloh was slightly taller than her famous mom. The Oscar winner, 45, was spotted out and about in Los Angeles with her two teenagers, and all three of them looked super comfortable and casual. But we couldn’t get over how tall Shiloh has gotten at just 14 years old!

Dylan Brosnan & Pierce Brosnan

Pierce Brosnan and Dylan Brosnan at the ‘Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood’ film premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on July 22, 2019 [Shutterstock]. 
Pierce Brosnan is so proud of his kiddos, and while they’ll always be little ones in his eyes, they have really become successful adults. Dylan Brosnan, a 24-year-old burgeoning model, has shown longtime fans of the former 007 star, 67, that he is quite taller than his famous father. It’s so easy to see just from photos on the red carpet or their sweet posts on Instagram. Want to see more celebs whose youngsters are officially taller than them? Take a look through the gallery above!