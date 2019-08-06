Jennifer Garner’s Daughter Violet, 13, Is Nearly As Tall As Her In New Pics From Family Pool Day

Jennifer Garner needs to watch out — her eldest daughter, Violet Affleck, is about to tower over her soon! Violet is definitely taking after her ultra-tall father, Ben Affleck.

And just like that, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck‘s daughter is a tween. Violet Affleck, 13, is almost as tall as her Miracles From Heaven star mother, as evident in photos of the duo walking to their car after leaving a pool in Los Angeles on August 5. Jennifer, 47, who stands at 5′ 8″, was spotted escorting Violet and her sister, Seraphina Affleck, 10, away from the ritzy swim club in Brentwood, and was almost dwarfed by her eldest child. Violet must get it from her dad’s side; Ben Affleck is 6′ 4″. Seraphina and six-year-old Samuel Affleck are still just little tykes, but we have a feeling that they’ll sprout up like their big sister, too.

The Affleck kids are having a super fun summer. They just spent a month in Cape Cod, Massachusetts with their dad, 46, where they had fun with grandma Christine Boldt, and visited Ben’s old stomping grounds in Boston. Now, they’re back home in the warm California sun with Jennifer, who’s treating them to fun activities like backyard campouts! Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel spend time with both their mother and father all the time, despite the fact that they ended their marriage in 2018. Sometimes some one-on-one time with mom and dad is necessary, though!

It’s clear that there’s no bad blood between the exes after their divorce. Ben even dedicated a Mother’s Day post to his ex-wife, praising her for raising their three children so well. Ben posted a pic on Instagram of his mom and Jen laughing together, captioned, “Happy Mother’s Day to the two incredible mothers who have shown me the meaning of love.” Beautiful!

Jennifer isn’t adding any more kids to her brood. She said on an episode of The Ellen Show in April 2019, after it was rumored that she was pregnant, “Just to be clear, again, I’m 47. We’ve wrapped it up.”