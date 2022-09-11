Violet Affleck, 16, Is Taller Than Jennifer Lopez, As Pair Bond On Shopping Trip After Wedding: Photos

Violet Affleck showed off her height while walking with her stepmom Jennifer Lopez as they chatted and stopped to get lunch on Saturday.

By:
September 11, 2022 11:12AM EDT
Jennifer Lopez, Violet Affleck
Image Credit: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen, who towered over Jennifer in height, was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in in the popular location.

Jennifer wore a short-sleeved white top with a pocket, tan pants and matching sandal-style heels during the outing. She also had her hair in curls and accessorized with large silver hoop earrings and sunglasses as she carried a Christian Dior bag. Violet wore a cute white button-down dress with a floral design and black booties as her shoulder-length tresses were down and she wore clear-framed glasses.

Jennifer Lopez and Violet Affleck during a previous outing. (T.JACKSON / BACKGRID)

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Jennifer and Violet bond while out and about. The Selena star, who married Violet’s dad Ben Affleck in July, made headlines when she and Violet were seen walking around New York City, NY together in Aug. They wore summer-friendly outfits, including a flowing white top and gray shorts for Jennifer, and a gray t-shirt and light brown cropped pants for Violet, and they stayed close while looking around the bustling, busy location.

In addition to Violet, Ben shares daughter Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while J.Lo shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony. A source previously told us that Jennifer is happy about the bond her kids have with their new stepmom and she’s in full support of Ben’s new marriage.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Kids
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck with their kids. (KCS Presse / MEGA)

“She’s been totally supportive of her kids being there and is really positive in general about the whole thing,” the insider EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “There is nothing more important to her than her kids’ happiness so the fact that they feel welcomed and at ease and have bonded with J.Lo is just the best thing she could ask for.”

