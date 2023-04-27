Scott Disick’s NSFW Reaction To Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala Prep Will Leave You Gagging

The Met Gala is merely days away and Kim Kardashian, 42, is fully in prep mode! While The Kardashians star teased her preparations on Apr. 26, Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex, Scott Disick, 39, took to the comments of Kim’s Instagram post and seemingly joked about the cat in the photos. “Had a date with @choupetteofficiel in Paris. We then spent some time at @karllagerfeld’s office to get a little inspiration for the Met,” the 42-year-old captioned the carousel of photos, including some sketches of possible outfits.

Scott did not hesitate to miss the opportunity for a cheeky moment and took to the comments to react to the post. “Nice puss,” the father of Kourtney’s three kids wrote. Soon after Scott wrote the comment, many of Kim’s 353 million followers responded to his comment with jokes. “@letthelordbewithyou that’s what I thought!”, one admirer wrote, while another chimed in with, “now scott,” along with laughing emojis. One fan even referred to the viral Nicki Minaj viral live stream when she called out Ariana Grande for being tuned in. “@letthelordbewithyou arianaaa what are u doing hereee [sic],” they joked in the comments.



In the snapshots, the brunette bombshell posed alongside Karl Lagerfeld‘s cat, Choupette, while in Paris gathering ideas for her Met Gala look. Kim rocked a sexy latex trench coat for the mini photoshoot and allowed her raven-hued tresses to drape down her back in loose waves. She completed the look with sky-high leather high-heeled boots and a face full of glam. Many of her followers also flooded the comments with their reactions to her outfit preparations, including pop star Katy Perry. “WHAT AN ICON! @choupetteofficiel,” the 38-year-old quipped, along with a cat emoji.

Kim’s official confirmation that she will be in attendance at this year’s event comes just two weeks after a source told Page Six that she was for sure attending. The confirmation of her attending came weeks after several rumors claimed that none of the KarJenners would be invited, however, Kim has reportedly been on Anna Wintour‘s coveted list for about 10 years. It is likely that her sisters, including Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner, could attend again, however, they have yet to confirm the news themselves.

At the May 2022 Met Gala, Kim and her ex-boyfriend, Pete Davidson, 29, made their grand red carpet debut as a couple. The SKIMS founder wowed in Marilyn Monroe‘s iconic dress from 1962. Meanwhile the Saturday Night Live alum opted for a classic black suit and tie with sunglasses. The mother-of-four received mixed reviews for wearing the late actresses’ dress, however, she only wore the exact ensemble for about “10 minutes” on the red carpet.

After the red carpet, Kim switched into a replica of the vintage piece in order to protect the original. “So all of this — losing the weight, dyeing the hair for 30 hours, leaving the hotel in a robe, getting there, changing on the red carpet, just walking to the top of the red carpet and then changing into a replica dress because we can’t risk sitting in it and eating dinner — is all for maybe ten minutes of my life. Just on the red carpet. That’s it,” she said at the time.