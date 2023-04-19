How Nick Cannon & Mariah Carey’s Twins Feel About Having 10 Siblings Revealed

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey‘s twins Moroccan and Monroe love being big brother and sister to a large brood! That’s according to the Masked Singer judge and serial father, who recently spilled details on how they feel about having 10 younger siblings. “They have fun, and they’re the oldest,” he said during the Tuesday, April 18 episode of the Howie Mandel Does Stuff Podcast.

Nick also said that he’s “honest” with his kids about the ever-expanding family, and that they “enjoy” it, via Page Six. “Who knows where that will go once 16 hits,” he added. “I’m just trying to play close attention to it.” After splitting from ex-wife Mariah in 2014, (finalizing their divorce in 2016,) Nick went on to welcome 10 more children across five other relationships.

The most recent addition, Halo, was born to Alyssa Scott in Dec. 2022 — just weeks after Abby De La Rosa and Nick welcomed to their third child together, Beautiful Zeppelin. His first child with Alyssa, baby Zen, tragically died at age 5 months in 2021 after battling a brain tumor.

He pressed forward and continued to have children — a move that caused controversy, especially so soon after the death of Zen. Still, according to Nick himself, the twins aren’t the only ones who love having a large family. Earlier in April, he opened up to PEOPLE about being a dad to so many.

“I believe that’s what we’re put on this planet here to do, is to guide and usher in your offspring. So fatherhood is my number one and first priority when I open my eyes, when I get up every morning,” Cannon tells PEOPLE. “Career and work and all of that, take second.”

He also noted the ongoing “narratives” about his prolific fatherhood. There are “a lot of narratives out there about me and my life that I’m actually not even a part of,” he said. His priority, however, is “love.” “I understand that my lifestyle isn’t typical to society and can be viewed as unorthodox in some ways,” he explained. “But my goal in life is just to love my kids and be there for my kids and provide for them. Like I always say, I just love with abundance.”