How Nick Cannon & Mariah Carey's Twins Feel About Having 10 Siblings Revealed

Nick Cannon revealed how his two oldest kids, twins Monroe and Moroccan, feel about having such a large number of siblings!

April 19, 2023
Nick Cannon, Mariah Carey, and twins
Nick Cannon, Mariah Carey, Moroccan, Monroe. Mariah Carey, center left, Nick Cannon, center right, and from left, their children Monroe and Moroccan arrive at the Kids' Choice Awards at The Forum, in Inglewood, Calif 2018 Kids' Choice Awards - Arrivals, Inglewood, USA - 24 Mar 2018
Mariah Carey with her children Moroccan and Monroe Mariah Carey out and about, Paris, France - 30 May 2019
Mariah Carey and her children Monroe Cannon and Moroccan Cannon Mariah Carey in concert at Beacon Theatre, New York, USA - 05 Dec 2017
Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey‘s twins Moroccan and Monroe love being big brother and sister to a large brood! That’s according to the Masked Singer judge and serial father, who recently spilled details on how they feel about having 10 younger siblings. “They have fun, and they’re the oldest,” he said during the Tuesday, April 18 episode of the Howie Mandel Does Stuff Podcast.

Nick Cannon, Mariah Carey, twins
Nick Cannon, Mariah Carey, and their twins. (Hahn Lionel/ABACA/Shutterstock)

Nick also said that he’s “honest” with his kids about the ever-expanding family, and that they “enjoy” it, via Page Six. “Who knows where that will go once 16 hits,” he added. “I’m just trying to play close attention to it.” After splitting from ex-wife Mariah in 2014, (finalizing their divorce in 2016,) Nick went on to welcome 10 more children across five other relationships.

The most recent addition, Halo, was born to Alyssa Scott in Dec. 2022 — just weeks after Abby De La Rosa and Nick welcomed to their third child together, Beautiful Zeppelin. His first child with Alyssa, baby Zen, tragically died at age 5 months in 2021 after battling a brain tumor.

He pressed forward and continued to have children — a move that caused controversy, especially so soon after the death of Zen. Still, according to Nick himself, the twins aren’t the only ones who love having a large family. Earlier in April, he opened up to PEOPLE about being a dad to so many.

“I believe that’s what we’re put on this planet here to do, is to guide and usher in your offspring. So fatherhood is my number one and first priority when I open my eyes, when I get up every morning,” Cannon tells PEOPLE. “Career and work and all of that, take second.”

He also noted the ongoing “narratives” about his prolific fatherhood. There are “a lot of narratives out there about me and my life that I’m actually not even a part of,” he said. His priority, however, is “love.” “I understand that my lifestyle isn’t typical to society and can be viewed as unorthodox in some ways,” he explained. “But my goal in life is just to love my kids and be there for my kids and provide for them. Like I always say, I just love with abundance.”

