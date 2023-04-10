Mariah Carey’s Twins, 11, Play With A Real Bunny During Easter Celebrations: Watch

Mariah Carey's twins enjoyed the Easter holiday with an adorable real live bunny in this new Instagram video!

April 10, 2023 5:01PM EDT
Image Credit: Philippe Blet/Shutterstock

Mariah Carey‘s twins Moroccan and Monroe got the sweetest Easter treat of all! In a new Instagram video posted Sunday, April 9, Mimi cuddled a tiny gray bunny rabbit with her 11-year-old kiddies for the spring holiday. The “Butterfly” singer, 54, rocked black skintight leggings, a black t shirt, and a gorgeous smile as she loved on the little critter while enjoying time on the grass with Moroccan and Monroe. She accessorized with bejeweled sunglasses and layered bracelets, and wore her hair in a perky high ponytail. Moroccan wore a black t shirt as well, while Monroe adorably wore a Stranger Things shirt and a stylish pair of eyeglasses.

Mariah could be heard in the video asking if the rabbit eats “like little carrots” while crouching down to the see the fuzzy bunny play on the grass. “Happy Easter, we love you!” Mariah said to fans as she blew them a kiss while cuddling the bunny close. Her twins (and a few other guests) enjoyed sitting on the grass with the bunny as well, with one of them saying, “look at his little ears!” “Bunny kisses and orange soda with a huge side of Gratitude for All! Happy Easter! 🐣🐰👼🏾😇🦋” she captioned the post.

Mariah shares her precocious twins with ex (and serial father Nick Cannon,) who is dad to a dozen children in all across six different relationships. As for the fun Easter bunny visit, the iconic singer explained to Us Weekly in a December 2021 interview that she likes being a “cool mom” — but doesn’t think it’s a realistic way to handle parenting.

Mariah Carey with her twins. (Philippe Blet/Shutterstock)

“I’m going to have to quote Mean Girls and be, like, ‘I’m not a regular mom. I’m a cool mom. There are no rules in this house,’” she told the outlet at the time. “No, there are rules in this house, that’s the difference. Like, I want to be that — I don’t like being the bad guy, I have to say. I really don’t, like, I hate that more than anything. So, you know, I do want to be, like, ‘I’m not really a mom, I’m a cool mom.’ But you’re never a cool mom, like, you just never are.”

