Khloe Kardashian, Heidi Klum & More Stars Celebrate Easter 2023 With Bunnies, Egg Hunts & Pics

Easter Sunday is here and Hollywood’s best and brightest are celebrating with bunny ears, baskets and big family gatherings! From Kris Jenner sharing incredible throwback snaps of the Kardashian clan, to Heidi Klum filming an epic egg hunt in her backyard, we have all the adorable clips and sweet messages from Tinseltown to help celebrate the big day. See how your favorite stars observe Easter, below.

Khloe Kardashian

The Good American designer is never shy about throwing extravagant soirees for the Kardashian family. She may have outdone herself this year, as she shared clips on Instagram of her bunny blowout with her daughter, True, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, who was traded to the Lakers on Easter Sunday! The festivities included egg coloring, super cute baskets for the kids and a feast!

Heidi Klum

Heidi is synonymous with the holidays, or at least Halloween, but she’s no slouch when it comes to Easter Sunday either. She packed a one-two punch with a topless snap of her wearing bunny ears (above) and a video of an epic egg hunt on her expansive lawn. Check out the video of the hilarious competition on her Instagram.

Kris Jenner

We can never get enough of Kardashian throwback snaps! The matriarch tried to appease us with a carousal of incredible snaps from Easters past. It certainly helped, as she shared photos on her Instagram of her daughters as young girls rocking cute matching outfits, sitting on the Easter Bunny’s lap and and sharing a sweet holiday moment with their later father, Robert Kardashian.

The Obamas

Former POTUS Barack Obama, Michelle Obama and their daughters Malia and Sasha posed for the most beautiful family photo to celebrate Easter. And they threw in a throwback clip of Malia and Sasha as kids at the White House and it was the perfect holiday gift. Check it out on Michelle’s Instagram.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie got all dressed up for Easter! The makeup mogul took to her Instagram to share a gorgeous snap of herself rocking a yellow sundress as she soaked up the sun! “Happy Easter,” she captioned it. She also shared a behind-the-scenes peek at the family’s Easter bash to her Instagram Stories, as seen below.