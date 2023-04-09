John Legend Uses Baby Carrier For Little Esti As He & Chrissy Teigen Take Kids To Venice

John Legend, 44, and Chrissy Teigen, 37, shared some adorable memorable family moments in new Instagram photos this week. The singer and model, who are the parents of Luna, 6, Miles, 4, and Esti, two months, smiled and posed with their brood during a vacation in Venice, Italy. They all wore fashionable outfits and looked like they were having a great time.

John, who sweetly held baby Esti in a carrier in some of the photos, wore a sleek tan peacoat over a light gray sweater and black pants with white sneakers. Chrissy wore a light gray blazer over a white lace top and long floral skirt, and Luna rocked a light tan dress, with black hearts all over it, under a black leather jacket and floral leggings with black boots. Miles also looked epic in a black and white checkered button-down top under a black coat, gray jogging pants, and tan suede boots.

“Venezia! John and I first came here in 2007 when we were just a couple of crazy child-free kids! It’s was the dead of winter, absolutely freezing cold and john fondly remembers my single faux urban outfitters fur hat that adorned me every day and night,” Chrissy captioned one set of photos. “we took the water bus everywhere and ran through the alleys, making out like a couple of doofuses in lurve who never would have thought we’d be back with babies of our own! well john probably knew.”

In addition to the first set of photos, Chrissy shared more Venice photos to wish everyone a Happy Easter. They wore different outfits, including a red and white striped sweater under a white coat, jeans, and white sneakers for John, and a blue striped blazer over a light purple dress and white shoes for Chrissy. Luna followed suit with the style in a floral dress under a cream furry coat and colorful sneakers, and Miles flaunted a blue and black plaid top under a black hooded coat, blue jeans, and the tan boots.

When John and Chrissy aren’t making headlines with their great family photos, they’re doing so for their open and honest interviews. John recently shared the secret of his “hot” sex life with Chrissy, on the Call Her Daddy podcast. “You have to find time, you have to still do those romantic gestures and make an effort,” he explained. “You can’t take things for granted, I think especially if you have been together for a long time. If you allow yourself to get into a rut, you have to, you know, go on a date, do some fun things.”