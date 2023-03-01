Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Give Newborn Daughter Esti Her ‘First Kiss’ In Cute Video: Watch

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are so in love with their little girl, and took to Instagram to post a video of a sweet kiss sandwich!

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
March 1, 2023 7:56PM EST
View gallery
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum LACMA Art+Film Gala, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 05 Nov 2022
Keyshia Ka'oir (R) and Gucci Mane (L) arrive for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards ceremony at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 26 January 2020. Arrivals - 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020
In this image released on June 5, American actress Heather Rae Young El Moussa and husband/American TV personality Tarek El Moussa arrive at the 2022 MTV Movie And TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED held at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States. 2022 MTV Movie And TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, The Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States - 06 Jun 2022
Image Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend just gave baby daughter Esti her “first kiss”! The proud parents of three held their newborn in both of their arms as they held her up before puckering up to her cheeks in a sweet new video shared to Chrissy’s Instagram on Wednesday, March 1. The baby seemed slightly alarmed at all the attention as she looked up, looking oh-so-cute in a pink jumper.

Chrissy, 37, and John, 43, welcomed little Esti on Friday, Jan. 13. The “All Of You” singer announced the news at a concert that same day, revealing he and the Cravings author had “the little baby this morning,” before going on to say, “What a blessed day.” Naturally, the GRAMMY winner confessed that he “didn’t get a lot of sleep” before performing but still said he felt “energized” nontheless.

Chrissy’s followers couldn’t help but laugh at the baby’s reaction to the kiss, sharing some hilarious comments. “She’s like Alright, alright, OMG mom and dad!!!” one penned. “She’s like, ‘PARENTS! Contain yourselves already!'” another added as a joke, while a third simply wrote, “cheeks!”

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed their third baby in September. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Esti was a miracle baby for the couple after they tragically lost son Jack at just 20 weeks into Chrissy’s pregnancy after having a lifesaving abortion. “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” Chrissy wrote on Sept 30, 2020 as she shared a series of deeply emotional hospital photos. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,” she explained.

It was in 2022 she revealed that the loss was not a miscarriage, but an abortion. “It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention,” she said at 2022 summit appearance via The Hollywood Reporter.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad