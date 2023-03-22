John Legend Reveals The Secret To His & Chrissy Teigen’s ‘Hot’ Sex Life

John Legend is revealing the secret to keeping his sex life ‘hot’ with wife Chrissy Teigen! The Grammy winner, 44, says that all parents have to lock their doors. “Our kids have a way of finding their way into our room, so if we ever want to have a good time, we gotta lock the door,” he said of his three children Luna, 6, Miles, 4, and Esti, 2 months, on the March 22 episode of Alex Cooper’s podcast Call Her Daddy.



“You have to find time, you have to still do those romantic gestures and make an effort. You can’t take things for granted, I think especially if you have been together for a long time. If you allow yourself to get into a rut, you have to, you know, go on a date, do some fun things,” he also said of his wife of 10 years, who he wed in Lake Como back in 2013.

The couple are known for being playful and fun out in public, which has also translated to some of Chrissy’s campaigns for her Cravings brand, which has expanded beyond books to cookware, mixes and an online retail store. Food also bonds the pair, with John confessing his favorite recipes of Chrissy’s are her chicken pot pie and French onion soup (however, he insists that the one thing he does better than her is fried chicken!).

John also shared what he thinks is his model wife’s “hottest” quality — and it’s not her looks! “It’s probably obvious, but she makes me laugh all of the time and I think that just changes your whole world when you have somebody around you that makes you laugh,” he said to host Alex. “Even when you go through the worst things … when [your partner] has a sense of humor it just makes life better, it really does,” the Emmy, Oscar and Tony winner also shared.