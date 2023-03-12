Chrissy Teigen Wears Sheer Flamenco Dress At Oscars Party With John Legend

Chrissy Teigen wore a flawless outfit to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2023 on March 12, while accompanied by her handsome husband John Legend. Chrissy, 37, stunned in a sheer green flamenco dress with a sexy slit and ruffled sleeves. Chrissy also wore a pair of green heels and emerald earrings as she carried a green clutch purse in her hand. The cookbook author let her newly-dyed red hair down for the star-studded night out in Los Angeles.

John, 44, posed next to his gorgeous wife for the photos at the event. The EGOT winner looked so dapper in a standard black and white tuxedo with a black bowtie. John lovingly wrapped his arms around Chrissy in the pictures of the couple. Chrissy and John always look like a million bucks, and this year’s Vanity Fair Oscar Party was certainly no different!

Chrissy and John got to enjoy a break from their busy lives as the parents of three young children. The famous couple share Miles, 4, and Luna, 6, and two-month-old Esti. Chrissy gave birth to Esti on Jan. 13, and John announced the news at a concert that same day, revealing he and the Cravings author had “the little baby this morning,” before going on to say, “What a blessed day.”

Esti was a miracle baby for the couple after they tragically lost son Jack at just 20 weeks into Chrissy’s pregnancy after having a lifesaving abortion in 2020. Chrissy waited until 2022 to reveal that the loss was not a miscarriage, but an abortion. “It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention,” she said at 2022 summit appearance.