Chrissy Teigen Debuts Red Hair Makeover 8 Weeks After Welcoming Baby: Before & After Photos

Chrissy Teigen just proved she could pull off any hairstyle when she debuted a red hair makeover on Instagram. The 37-year-old posted a new video showing off her dark red hair that was down and parted in the middle in a voluminous blowout.

Chrissy posted the video with the caption, “breaking news: woman gets new hair color !!!!!!!!! love you @colorbymattrez! @rikkigash @krisstudden” In the quick video, Chrissy filmed herself in the chair while turning side to side to show off her new hairdo. Her dark red, auburn hair fell to her shoulders and had lighter strawberry blonde highlights throughout the front pieces that framed her face. Her husband, John Legend, loved her new look as he commented, “Gorgeous,” with a heart eyes emoji.

Chrissy’s new hairstyle was totally different than the dark brown hair with lighter front pieces that she usually sports. Chrissy’s new hair came as a total surprise considering just recently, she posted photos rocking her dark hair. Chrissy and John just welcomed a new baby girl, Esti, just a few months ago, and since then, Chrissy has been posting makeup-free photos with her hair slicked back.

In one recent photo that Chrissy posted to her Instagram, she cuddled up to her daughter while skipping out on the Grammy awards. Chrissy posted the photo with the caption, “happy grammy day!! had a dress fitting, looked around and realized ….what the hell am I trying to prove here. I cannot get up lol.”

In the photo, Chrissy was completely topless while Esti wore a pink onesie and rested against her mom’s arms. Meanwhile, John commented, “Just sitting there fine AF.” Chrissy and John gave birth to their third child, Esti, on Jan. 13, and since then, Chrissy has been sharing photos with her new baby all over social media.