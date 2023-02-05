Chrissy Teigen Skips Grammys After Dress Fitting To Hang Out With New Baby Daughter

While we would have loved to see Chrissy Teigen at the 2023 Grammy Awards, she chose to skip the event to cuddle with her new baby girl, Esti. The 37-year-old posted a photo to her Instagram of her and her barely one-month-old daughter cuddling.

Chrissy posted a photo of herself hugging Esti with the caption, “happy grammy day!! had a dress fitting, looked around and realized ….what the hell am I trying to prove here. I cannot get up lol.” In the photo, Chrissy was completely topless while Esti wore a pink onesie and rested against her mom’s arms. Meanwhile, her husband, John Legend, commented, “Just sitting there fine AF.”

Even though Chrissy didn’t go to the Grammys, she shared a photo of her and John from last year’s award show when she wore a stunning strapless Nicole + Felicia Couture ballgown. Chrissy posted the throwback photo of the couple on the red carpet writing, “No Grammy’s for me tonight but cheering on John Legend’s 3 noms and performance!!” She continued, “One year ago. Loved this whole look so much!! Body lookin a little different today but worth it.”

Chrissy then followed up the throwback post with a photo of baby Esti fast asleep in her arms. Esti looked adorable in a little animal print onesie while wrapped in a cozy gray blanket while leaning against her mom’s chest.

Chrissy and John gave birth to their third child, Esti, on Jan. 13, and since then, Chrissy has been sharing photos with her new baby all over social media.