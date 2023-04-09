Heidi Klum Poses In Just Bikini Bottoms As She Wears Easter Bunny Ears: Photo

Heidi Klum shared a kissing face as she celebrated the Sunday holiday while standing outside in front of a pool.

Heidi Klum, 49, got a lot of attention on Easter Sunday when she took to Instagram to share an eye-catching photo of herself. The model posed in nothing but black bikini bottoms with stars on them and white and pink bunny ears as she stood in front of a large outdoor pool. She also had her long hair down and gave a kissing face to the camera.

“❤️ 🐰 🌞,” she captioned the post. She covered the bare top of her fit body with her hands and looked confident and gorgeous as she closed her eyes under the sun. Although the comments section for the photo was disabled, the snapshot received many likes.

Heidi also shared a video, which can be seen above, that showed her family taking part in an Easter egg hunt. After counting down, the excited mom, whose brood includes daughter Leni, 18, and sons Henry, 17, Johan, 16, and Lou, 13, told the kids to “Go!” as they ran in a large grassy area with their baskets to find the hidden eggs. “🥰🐇🐣🐰 Happy Easter 🐣🐰🐇❤️,” she captioned the post.

Before she wowed with the Easter-themed post, Heidi made headlines for making an appearance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in March. She wore a fashionable sparkling blue gown that had cut-outs and a high slit. She paired it with matching strapped platform heels and accessorized with blue earrings. Her hair was styled down with the front slicked back.

When she’s not wowing with pretty photos on social media or events, Heidi’s doing so on magazine covers. She appeared on Vogue Greece for two covers in March and looked incredible as she posed in a flowing sheer nude top and white skirt. “Thank you for having me on your cover @voguegreece,” Heidi captioned a post sharing the epic cover photo. “Yiiipppppiiiiii I get 2 covers @voguegreece,” she captioned another. For the magazine’s photoshoot, she showed off even more stylish looks that included a brown body suit, a nude feathered dress, a white maxi dress, and a chic gold metallic swimsuit.

