Heidi Klum Rocks Sparkly Blue Gown With Large Cutout, Thigh-High Slit At iHeartRadio Music Awards

A vision in blue! America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum, 49, wowed at the iHeart Radio Music Awards on Monday when she walked the red carpet in a sparkling blue cut-out gown. The model’s Julien Macdonald dress also featured a sexy thigh-high slit which showed off her legs and sexy matching blue heels. She made sure her makeup matched the ensemble as well, with a dark blue smokey eye and a glossy nude lip. In addition, Heidi matched her accessories to the color scheme, which included blue droplet earrings, a sapphire diamond ring, and dark blue long nails. A few other celebrities at the event included host Lenny Kravitz, Selling Sunset‘s Chrishell Stause, and more.

Later, the mom-of-three took to Instagram to show off her look with a get ready with me video. “#iHeartAwards,” she captioned the clip, along with a blue heart and lightning bolt emoji. Not only did the beauty show off her makeup-free face at the start of the video, but she also lip-synced along to Britney Spears‘ “Baby One More Time” hit song. Heidi also took to her Instagram Story to post a selfie of her look while en route to the music event on Monday. Although her husband, Tom Kaulitz, 33, is a musician, he was not spotted on the red carpet beside her or on her social media.

The Vogue cover model was not the only A-lister at the event, as previously mentioned, musician Lenny Kravitz hosted and made sure to pay tribute to those who were killed in the Nashville shooting on Monday. “Our hearts are heavy and we are with you Nashville. We love you,” he said. “And America: We must do better … and we will do better.” Earlier that day, three students and three staff members were fatally shot at The Covenant School, per NBC News. A few other stars at the event included singer Pink, “Say My Name” songstress Bebe Rexha, and Lisa Rinna‘s daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin, 24.

Heidi’s attendance at this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards comes one week after she revealed her Vogue Greece cover via Instagram. “Thank you for having me on your cover @voguegreece,” she captioned the sexy snapshot. In the main cover, the 49-year-old rocked a beige see-through shirt, while she also sported a cropped leather coat and mini-skirt on another. “Yiiipppppiiiiii I get 2 covers @voguegreece,” she captioned the other cover on Mar. 20. The Germany native rocked numerous sexy outfits for the shoot, including a brown body suit, a nude feathered dress, a white maxi dress, and a chic gold metallic swimsuit.

Tom and his wife recently posed naked on her Instagram to celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary on Feb. 22. “Love of my life,” she captioned the videos and photos of the 33-year-old last month. The adorable pair cuddled up to each other in the nude amid a room full of heart-shaped balloons. They also celebrated the milestone with cupcakes that read, “4 years,” in brown icing. Tom and Heidi got married in Feb. 2019, about five years after her divorce from singer, Seal, 60. Her second husband welcomed two kids with her including Henry Günther Ademola Dashtu Samuel, 17, and Johan Riley Fyodor Taiwo Samuel, 16. She also shares her 18-year-old daughter Leni Olumi Klum with Flavio Briatore, 72.