Heidi Klum, 40, & Daughter Leni, 18, Rock Lingerie For Gorgeous Initimissi Campaign: Photos

Heidi Klum and her 18-year-old mini-me daughter Leni Klum are heating up Instagram with their new campaign for Intimissimi, an Italian lingerie and sleepwear brand. The mother-daughter duo both took to the platform on Oct. 10 to unveil their new collaboration with the brand, which had them dancing around and posing in their underwear as they sang to classical Italian music. In a video seen here, Leni and Heidi, 49, appeared to be carefree and confident as they sang to each other, posed, and got their makeup done in lacey bra and underwear sets.

The America’s Got Talent judge wore one set throughout: the $59 Pretty Flowers Triangle Bra and the matching $15 Pretty Flowers Panties. Seen above, the lingerie set is composed of black lace decorated with white lace. Heidi had her dirty blonde hair straightened for the photoshoot, and her natural makeup look let her assets do the talking.

Meanwhile, her model daughter showed off her toned abs in a black set and a white set. All of her sexy ensembles were covered in lace, and had a different amount of coverage, with the white Lara Triangle Bra in Lace that retails for $49, seen above, offering the most. Like her mom, Leni’s hair was straightened and fell elegantly around her face and down her back. She, too, wore a no-makeup look, letting her natural and youthful beauty shine through.

The mother-daughter campaign is meant to celebrate the mother-daughter relationship and women in general. “Together with @intimissimiofficial we celebrate women; the love and support between a mother and her daughter; and how confident, beautiful and happy lingerie can make you feel,” Leni wrote alongside the video advertisement she shared on her page. Her famous mother shared the same message on her page.

Leni got her start in the modeling world even before she was born, as Heidi walked the 2003 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show when she was four months pregnant with her. She shared a throwback photo of the moment when she sent Leni off to college for the first time in August. “Today is your big move to head off to college,” she began in her sentimental post. “Seems like only yesterday that this photo was taken when I was four months pregnant with you safe and sound in my belly. … Sometimes I wish I could always have you that close but I know it’s now time for you to go spread your wings and fly.”

Leni made her modeling debut on the cover of Vogue Germany’s January/February 2021 issue alongside her supermodel mom when she was just 16 years old, which she celebrated on Instagram by holding up a copy of the magazine and joking that she wanted to buy 10 copies of it. She signed with CAA Fashion when she was 17.

Leni is the daughter of Heidi and her former Italian businessman partner, Flavio Briatore. However, she was adopted by Heidi’s ex-husband Seal after their marriage in 2005. Seal and Heidi have since divorced, but he maintains a close relationship with the budding model.