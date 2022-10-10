Heidi Klum, 40, & Daughter Leni, 18, Rock Lingerie For Gorgeous Initimissi Campaign: Photos

Heidi and Leni Klum celebrated the 'love and support between a mother and her daughter' for the beautiful new campaign. See pics here!

October 10, 2022 3:35PM EDT
EXCLUSIVE: Leni Klum and her boyfriend Aris Rachevsky couldn't keep their hands off each other while showing a little PDA on a date in Hollywood, Saturday. The emerging supermodel pair held her boyfriend's hand while eating lunch together on the back of an old GMC retro pickup truck before doing a little shopping together at local flea market. 06 Feb 2021 Pictured: Leni Klum and Aris Rachevsky. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA731734_018.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Heidi Klum and daughter Leni have been unveiled as the new face of lingerie brand, Intimissimi. Model Heidi, 49, looks stunning as she poses with 18-year-old Leni in a series of images to mark the partnership. The pair will appear in TV ads for the company. In these pictures Leni showcases the basic lace collection, while Heidi wears the Pretty Flower series, Intimissimi’s two-tones iconic line. The Italian brand said in a statement: "Intimissimi steps forward with a new campaign starring the stunning Heidi Klum and her eldest daughter Leni as icons of self-confidence, joy of life and love between a mother and daughter. "Together Heidi and Leni show that Intimissimi is a brand for all women. Regardless of age, fit and style. The two represent the strong bond between mother and daughter, but also unconditional love, friendship and support." Editorial usage. Credit - Courtesy of Intimissimi / MEGA. 10 Oct 2022 Pictured: Heidi Klum and Leni Klum for Intimissimi. Photo credit: Courtesy of Intimissimi/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA906147_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Courtesy of Intimissimi/MEGA

Heidi Klum and her 18-year-old mini-me daughter Leni Klum are heating up Instagram with their new campaign for Intimissimi, an Italian lingerie and sleepwear brand. The mother-daughter duo both took to the platform on Oct. 10 to unveil their new collaboration with the brand, which had them dancing around and posing in their underwear as they sang to classical Italian music. In a video seen here, Leni and Heidi, 49, appeared to be carefree and confident as they sang to each other, posed, and got their makeup done in lacey bra and underwear sets.

Heidi Klum Leni Klum
Heidi Klum and Leni Klum pose for their Intimissimi campaign that launched on Oct. 10, 2022 (Photo: Courtesy of Intimissimi)

The America’s Got Talent judge wore one set throughout: the $59 Pretty Flowers Triangle Bra and the matching $15 Pretty Flowers Panties. Seen above, the lingerie set is composed of black lace decorated with white lace. Heidi had her dirty blonde hair straightened for the photoshoot, and her natural makeup look let her assets do the talking.

Meanwhile, her model daughter showed off her toned abs in a black set and a white set. All of her sexy ensembles were covered in lace, and had a different amount of coverage, with the white Lara Triangle Bra in Lace that retails for $49, seen above, offering the most. Like her mom, Leni’s hair was straightened and fell elegantly around her face and down her back. She, too, wore a no-makeup look, letting her natural and youthful beauty shine through.

Heidi Klum Leni Klum
Leni Klum showed off her cleavage and toned tummy in the campaign alongside her equally as toned mother (Photo: Courtesy of Intimis)

The mother-daughter campaign is meant to celebrate the mother-daughter relationship and women in general. “Together with @intimissimiofficial we celebrate women; the love and support between a mother and her daughter; and how confident, beautiful and happy lingerie can make you feel,” Leni wrote alongside the video advertisement she shared on her page. Her famous mother shared the same message on her page.

Leni got her start in the modeling world even before she was born, as Heidi walked the 2003 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show when she was four months pregnant with her. She shared a throwback photo of the moment when she sent Leni off to college for the first time in August. “Today is your big move to head off to college,” she began in her sentimental post. “Seems like only yesterday that this photo was taken when I was four months pregnant with you safe and sound in my belly. … Sometimes I wish I could always have you that close but I know it’s now time for you to go spread your wings and fly.”

Leni made her modeling debut on the cover of Vogue Germany’s January/February 2021 issue alongside her supermodel mom when she was just 16 years old, which she celebrated on Instagram by holding up a copy of the magazine and joking that she wanted to buy 10 copies of it. She signed with CAA Fashion when she was 17.

Leni is the daughter of Heidi and her former Italian businessman partner, Flavio Briatore. However, she was adopted by Heidi’s ex-husband Seal after their marriage in 2005. Seal and Heidi have since divorced, but he maintains a close relationship with the budding model.

