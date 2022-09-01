Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 18, Bonds With Dad Seal At U.S. Open After Leaving For College

Leni Klum spent quality time with her dad Seal at the US Open, where the father-daughter duo was pictured joyfully wrapping their arms around each other.

September 1, 2022 9:19AM EDT
Leni Klum
Image Credit: Dylan Travis/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Leni Klum, 18, is now a college student in New York City, so it wasn’t inconvenient at all for her to attend Serena Williams‘ U.S. Open match in Flushing, Queens on Wednesday, August 31. Heidi Klum‘s daughter linked up with her dad Seal, 59, outside the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. The father-daughter duo smiled and gave each other a giant hug before they headed into the stadium together.

Seal
Seal and Leni Klum at the US Open on August 31 (Photo: Dylan Travis/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com)

Leni wore a super cute outfit to the tennis match. She’s her mother’s daughter, after all, so we’d expect nothing less! Her look included a black top and pair of denim jeans. She also wore Adidas sneakers and wrapped a black clutch purse around her shoulder. Leni tied her dirty blonde hair in a stylish ponytail.

Seal, meanwhile, sported a grey T-shirt, a pair of white pants, and a white hat. He looked absolutely overjoyed to be reunited with Leni, who he adopted during his marriage to Heidi, 49, which lasted from 2005 until Heidi filed for divorce in 2012. Leni’s birth father is Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, 72.

Two days before the US Open, Heidi appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden and revealed that Leni started her college classes that same day. “This weekend she just moved in and I called, and normally she picks up, and then three, four hours I don’t hear anything. And I’m already like, my head is going, ‘Where is she, what is she doing, why is she not answering?’ Already the worrying is starting,” the former Victoria’s Secret angel said. Heidi explained that she finally got in touch with Leni, though too much time had passed for her liking. “Now I want the number of the roommate so that I can bug the roommate if she doesn’t pick up,” she said.

Leni has followed in her mother’s footsteps as a model. The teenager is signed with the agency CAA Fashion and she’s appeared on the covers of Vogue Germany and Glamour Germany. Leni also walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana in Sicility last month.

