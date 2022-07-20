Leni Klum, 18, Gets A Big Hug From Dad Seal On Rare Outing Together: Photos

Leni Klum didn’t hold back when showing off her love for her dad Seal. The 18-year-old fledgling model was spotted sharing a sweet embrace with the “Kiss From a Rose” singer, 59, in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, July 19. Seal, who adopted Leni while he was married to her mother Heidi Klum, was every inch the doting dad as he swept the gorgeous teenager up into his arms while they reunited on the sidewalks of the tony Los Angeles town.

Rocking a simple, navy crop top and faded denim jeans, Leni looked like the rising young fashionista she has become since hitting the catwalks. Her sandy blonde hair was pulled up in a messy bun, as she accessorized with a few bangle bracelets, a luxury handbag and a fresh set of white sneakers. Seal kept it cool and casual in an all-white ensemble with a matching hat and shoes.

In 2009, Seal legally became the father of Leni, who was welcomed by Heidi and her ex, Italian businessman Flavio Briatore. “Leni is my natural daughter, but the three of us calmly agreed that it made the most sense that he adopt her, because a child needs to grow up in a family,” Flavio admitted to the Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera back in 2016.

While Seal and Heidi, who were married from 2005 to 2014, also share three biological children — Henry, 16, Johan, 15, and Lou, 12 — it’s clear he is an important figure in Leni’s life as well. The pair are often seen together at red carpet events, including the premiere of his 2021 Netflix Western The Harder They Fall.

Meanwhile, Leni is taking after her mother in the modeling department! After signing with the agency CAA Fashion in July 2021, the beauty went on to walk the runway for Dolce & Gabbana and has appeared on the cover of Vogue Germany and Glamour Germany. She’s also using her talents as a business entrepreneur, starting a new line of workout clothes called About You. In a stroke of genius, Leni’s even been her own ambassador for the brand, walking as a model for the line in Berlin!