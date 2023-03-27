Nashville School Shooting: Maren Morris, Jessie James Decker & More Stars Mourn Students Killed

After three children were killed at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, stars like Maren Morris and more mourned the loss of the innocents slain in another mass shooting in America.

March 27, 2023
Image Credit: METRO NASHVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

At least three children and three adults were left dead after a gunman opened fire at Covenant School, a private Christian elementary school, in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday (Mar. 27), per CNN. Authorities report that there are “multiple patients” due to the incident. The shooter’s  identity wasn’t immediately made known, but police said it was a 28-year-old female. She was “engaged” by police and killed. The three victims of this mass shooting were pronounced dead after arriving at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, according to a hospital spokesman, per ABC News. The official said that no other patients are being treated.

A handout photo made available by the Metro Nashville Police Department shows the scene outside the Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church following a shooting in Nashville, Tennessee (METRO NASHVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Following the news, celebrities from the Nashville area and beyond shared their grief over those killed and condolences to the victims’ families. Maren Morris shared the news to her IG Story with a broken heart. “Oh My God,” she commented. Jessie James Decker also asked for people “pray for these babies” and their families. “It’s not my kids’ school, but it’s only two miles up the road,” she said through tears. “It’s in our town. It’s in our community. … I’m just so heartbroken for these families.”

“Pray for Nashville. A shooting at a school has occurred. Three children dead. Praying for these babies & their families. Absolutely devastating,” tweeted Carly Pearce. “A school shooting just happened near my son’s school. Multiple children dead, but let’s make sure that the gunman had his 2nd Amendment rights. F*** you Bill Lee and f**k the NRA,” tweeted drummer/actor Nathan FollowillJane Lynch decried how it’s become “acceptable to shoot children dead in school.”

Jana Kramer, who has two children that attend school in Nashville, took to her Instagram Story to address the shooting, as well. “Jolie and Jace are okay,” she wrote, referencing her kids. “My heart is absolutely breaking for the children and families right now. Why. Why. Why. I Just will never understand. Please pray.”

Cassadee Pope also posted about her heartbreak on Twitter. “I’m sick to my stomach,” she wrote. “These were babies. To what extent will we continue protecting our precious guns? How is this still happening?”

Actress Katie Stevens, who lives in Nashville and recently gave birth to her first child, wrote the following on her Instagram Story: “Spent this morning weeping for the families who don’t get to hold their babies again. I will never understand why this keeps happening. And why children are dying because our country is failing to put laws in place that protect them. The fact that there are laws to “protect” children from drag queens and not gun violence is INFURIATING to me. Can’t believe my daughter has to grow up and go to school where she has to learn how to lock down for a gunman in daycare when she should only have to worry about learning how to color and play. I feel devastated, heartbroken and hopeless and I’m just so sorry to these families.”

Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and other personnel responded to the Green Hills elementary school shooting. The school teaches students from preschool through sixth grade. The private school was founded in 2001 as a ministry of Covenant Presbyterian Church. The school has had an average enrollment of about 200 people in recent years, according to its website.

This story is updating…

