Shawn Johnson’s Baby Born: Welcomes Second Child With Husband Andrew East

Shawn Johnson and Andrew East are now a family of four!

Welcome to the world, little one! Shawn Johnson and Andrew East officially welcomed their second child — a boy — together on Tuesday, July 20. The young parents were so excited to share the news with their longtime fans, speaking to E! News about the special arrival. “We are absolutely in love with our little man,” Shawn and Andrew, who also have 20-month-old daughter Drew Hazel East, exclusively tell E! News. “Drew is so sweet with him—you can tell she’s already such a great big sister.” The pair also made an official announcement on their Teddy and Bear Kids Instagram page. “We’re so excited to announce a new friend is here,” the couple captioned their Insta story. “Mom and baby are doing well.”

The couple shared the sex of their baby in a Mar. 26 YouTube video. The couple posed in white outfits in front of a giant set of balloons (spelling their last name, “EAST”). Family members, each armed with squirt guns, fired upon the two, covering them with blue paint. “I was so shocked,” said Shawn afterward. “I truly thought it was a girl. I’ve even had dreams … where we were a girl family.”

It wasn’t that long ago that Andrew spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about all of the preparations the couple was making for their new addition, including getting one-year-old daughter Drew Hazel East prepped for big sister duties. “I don’t think she has any idea what’s about to happen,” Andrew confessed to us in late January 2021. In fact, the newly-minted father-of-two admitted that there wasn’t anything “specific” he and Shawn did to let their daughter know there would be a new addition to the family, beyond telling her she was going to be a big sis, of course!

Fortunately, this tight-knit crew is more than ready for the new chapter ahead of them. Shawn and Andrew revealed in mid-January 2021 that they were officially expanding their family. Shawn took to her Instagram account and shared a series of gorgeous maternity photos featuring her beloved husband and the couple’s little girl! “Here we go again,” Shawn sweetly captioned the photos. Fans were so excited for the former Olympia and her family.

And now that they’re a family of four, fans are surely going to see a lot more from the East household. Shawn, herself, has always been so forthcoming about her holistic health, even revealing that she suffered a miscarriage prior to conceiving Drew. But as a mom, Shawn wants to use her platform to empower her daughter and the newest member of her family!

In a June 2020 video diary, Shawn shared with her longtime fans that she wants, more than anything, to “be a good influence…I’ve had these tough experiences that make me a stronger mom that will allow me to teach Drew how to be strong as well.” We cannot wait to see this little family continue to grow!