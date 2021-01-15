Shawn Johnson Pregnant: Olympic Gymnast Expecting 2nd Child With Husband Andrew East

Congratulations to Shawn Johnson and Andrew East! The happy couple just announced that they’re expecting their second child together, one year after welcoming daughter Drew.

The Johnson-East family is about to get a little bigger! Olympian Shawn Johnson announced on January 15 that she and husband Andrew East are expecting their second child together. Shawn, 28, broke the news with a series of gorgeous photos on Instagram showing herself looking radiant in a clingy black dress, her growing baby bump on full display. “Here we go again @thefamilyeast #babyeast,” she captioned the post, which you can see HERE.

In the first shot, Shawn’s pro football player husband of four years is leaning down to give the ultra-tiny gymnast a kiss. The second photo shows their adorable daughter, Drew Hazel East, looking too cute for words in a pink dress, pink headband, and matching sparkly sneakers. The little cutie, who just turned one in November, is carrying the tiniest pair of Converse hi-tops, meant for her soon-to-be sibling.

The final shot of the photoset is the sweetest, a family photo of a beaming Andrew holding their daughter as an overjoyed Shawn cradles her baby bump. They’re going to be a family of four so soon! Shawn’s Instagram comments were full of congratulations from famous friends and fans, including fellow Olympian Lindsey Vonn, who sent her prayer hand and heart emojis.

Country singer Jana Kramer confessed that she already knew about the pregnancy before the Instagram announcement. She commented, “So excited we can talk about it now!!!!! Ahhhhh. I was so afraid to slip. Haha.” The View co-host Sara Haines commented, “Congratulations!!!!! So so happy for all of you” with heart and praise hand emojis. The Bachelorette alum Ali Fedotowsky pledged to go the extra mile for her pregnant neighbor: “If you need anything like fried pickles with ice cream at 10 PM, you know who to call.”

The road to parenthood hasn’t been easy for Shawn and Andrew. Prior to welcoming their beautiful daughter into the world, Shawn suffered a devastating miscarriage. Shawn shared the news in 2017, breaking down in tears as she filmed a doctor telling her the pregnancy was no longer viable. Now, they’re about to be the parents of two gorgeous kiddos.