Heidi Klum Goes Makeup-Free & Rocks Cropped Coat With Nothing Beneath For ‘Vogue Greece’ Cover: Photos

If there’s one thing for sure about Heidi Klum, it is that she always manages to look sexy no matter what the occasion is. That’s exactly what the 49-year-old actress did on the cover of Vogue Greece when she wore a cropped jacket that was left open, revealing her braless and shirtless chest beneath.

On the April cover, Heidi wore a taupe Chloe ensemble featuring a three-quarter sleeve cropped jacket with large silver grommets down the front. Under the coat, she chose to go braless, revealing some sideboob and her tiny waist. She styled the jacket with a pair of skintight high-waisted briefs and styled her look with no makeup. Heidi’s bare face was completely fresh and she had her dark blonde hair down and parted in the middle in loose, wet beach waves.

In another stunning photo from the shoot, Heidi sat on the floor while wearing a white Ferragamo outfit featuring a completely sheer bedazzled draped top that was see-through, revealing her bare chest underneath. She styled the cape top with a white silky skirt that was scrunched up around her tights to reveal her toned legs. She accessorized her look with YSL heels and Maria Tash jewels. As for her glam, she had her hair slicked back and parted in the middle in a low ponytail while rocking minimal makeup.

When Heidi isn’t gracing the covers of magazines, she is usually on the red carpet in super stylish outfits, and just the other day she attended the Green Carpet Fashion Awards in LA on March 9, when she wore a pair of high-waisted American Flag denim shorts and a cropped plaid blazer.

For the event, Heidi wore a pair of high-waisted, dark-wash denim shorts that were super short and distressed at the hems while one pocket had a piece of the American flag hanging out of it. Cinched around her tiny waist was a thin red leather belt and the back of the shorts had an extra layer of light-wash denim that was a skirt. She styled her bottoms with a long-sleeve gray cropped blazer with flare sleeves.