Heidi Klum Stuns In Yellow Dress With Giant Flowers At Elton John’s Oscars Party: Photos

Heidi Klum turned heads as she walked the carpet at Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars party on March 12. Never one to shy away from wearing a show-stopping outfit, the Project Runway host wore a yellow dress that featured huge fabric flowers while attending the Oscars viewing party hosted by Elton John and his husband, David Furnish. This is the 31st annual bash for the foundation and it always attracts some of the hottest names in Hollywood (like Heidi) for a celebration in honor of the Oscars.

By Heidi’s side was husband Tom Kaulitz, who wore a simpler ensemble consisting of a dark navy jacket and pants, as well as a black undershirt with a matching bow-tie. Their outfits contrasted each other quite nicely and they posed for photos on the carpet with big smiles on their faces. Check it out below — don’t they look lovely?

Other guests who attended the event included Glee star Chris Colfer, Dove Cameron, Maren Morris, Emma Watson, and former RHOBH star Lisa Rinna. Those who attended watched the Oscars 2023 telecast at the venue — West Hollywood Park — to see which nominated celebrities like Jamie Lee Curtis took home trophies.

In the past, guests like Lady Gaga, Lionel Richie, Miley Cyrus, Kelly Rowland, Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton have attended Elton John’s big yearly event. So as you can see, it’s definitely one of the host parties of the year and one you wouldn’t want to miss. See more photos from the event in the gallery above!