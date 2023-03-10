Heidi Klum Slays American Flag Daisy Dukes, Crop Top At Green Carpet Fashion Awards: Photos

Heidi Klum always makes a statement with her outfits on the red carpet and that’s exactly what she did at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards in LA on March 9. The 49-year-old put her toned legs on display in a pair of high-waisted American Flag denim shorts and cropped plaid blazer.

Heidi’s high-waisted, dark-wash denim shorts were super short and distressed at the hems while one pocket had a piece of the American flag hanging out of it. Cinched around her tiny waist was a thin red leather belt and the back of the shorts had an extra layer of light-wash denim that was a skirt. She styled her bottoms with a long-sleeve gray cropped blazer with flare sleeves.

Heidi’s blazer featured a turtleneck and a button around the neck while silver sequins accented one side of the coat. She topped her look off with a pair of American flag pointed-toe pumps that were covered in stars and stripes and she tied her entire look together with gorgeous glam. Heidi’s blonde hair was down in loose waves while voluminous bangs covered her entire forehead.

Heidi’s red carpet looks lately have been absolutely fabulous and aside from this look, she recently attended the Kid’s Choice Awards when she wore a plunging strapless Moschino Ottoman All Over Print Heart Crop Top with a matching high-waisted Moschino Ottoman All Over Print Heart Skirt. Heidi’s black, white, and red floral top revealed ample cleavage while a big puffy heart was centered in the middle of her chest.

As for her skirt, it put her toned legs on full display and had an asymmetrical hem that was longer on one side and shorter on the other. She accessorized her look with a pair of black and red Moschino Inflatable Heart High Heel Pumps, a matching purse, and a pair of Moschino Inflatable Heart Drop Clip-On Earrings.