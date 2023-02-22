Heidi Klum & Hubby Tom Kaulitz Hold Each Other Naked To Celebrate Anniversary In Intimate Photo

Heidi Klum, 49, and Tom Kaulitz, 33, are celebrating four years together with a sexy — and nearly naked — snap. The supermodel took to her Instagram page on Feb. 22 to celebrate the love she shares with her husband with a carousel of cute and cozy photos, and the fourth and final pic (seen below) showed the lovebirds kissing naked in front of a mirror. In the photo, Tom, who appeared to be wearing only black boxer briefs, stood in front of Heidi, who partially hid her naked body behind his muscular figure. Heidi, whose left arm and hip had no clothing on them, took a selfie in the mirror as she smooched her man.

The sweet couple was surrounded by dozens of red heart balloons, which were featured in the third photo Heidi shared. The image showed a ceiling full of balloons with a bouquet of roses underneath. Heidi also shared an adorable video of her and Tom cuddling and kissing in bed, which was followed by a glimpse at their fourth-anniversary cupcakes. “Love of my life,” Heidi captioned the carousel.

Heidi and Tom have been together since early 2018 and got engaged on Christmas Eve of that year. They walked down the aisle just two months later in a secret wedding in California. They enjoyed a second wedding ceremony in Capri, Italy in Aug. 2019.

The America’s Got Talent judge and German musician had absolutely no problem showing their love for one another ever since going public with their relationship. For instance, in Sept. 2022, Heidi shared a few snaps from their beach trip, including one that showed them kissing. Earlier inthe year, they packed on the PDA in several photos from their time in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards. In the sweet snapshots, Tom and Heidi leaned into each to her and laughed. The year before, Heidi took to the ‘gram to share some snaps of her smooching her boo on the beach as well.

Heidi has never run out of kind words to say about her man, either. In a 2020 interview, she claimed she became a happier person after marrying Tom. “I’m just a much happier person. For the first time, I have a partner who I can discuss everything with. Someone who shares duties that we all have in our life,” she gushed told PEOPLE in January fo that year. “I used to be on my own with everything. For the first time, I get to experience what it is actually like to have a partner.”

Last year, after celebrating her third year of marriage with Tom, Heidi told E! News that she feels like she has been with the Tokio Hotel guitarist for a “lifetime”. She continued, “I just know him so well. We just gel really well. I just feel like, ‘Finally, I found the one.’ So far so good. I hope it stays that way.”