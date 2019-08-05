Heidi Klum Makes Out With Hubby Tom Kaulitz As They Continue Wedding Celebrations

The fun continued for Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz and their wedding guests one day AFTER the romantic ceremony in Italy — and the newlyweds couldn’t stop packing on the PDA!

Heidi Klum, 46, and Tom Kaulitz, 29, couldn’t stop showing off how in love they are just hours after tying the knot in a second wedding ceremony in Capri, Italy on Aug. 3. The next morning, they were joined by their wedding guests once again to continue the celebrations. Heidi and her new hubby sat close together for the morning-after celebrations, and they looked at one another with huge smiles throughout the event. At one point, Heidi even leaned in for a kiss and the two made out in front of everyone!

The supermodel looked stunning in yet another white dress. This gown featured a floral pattern and a halter-style neckline, and Heidi wore her hair in a purposely-message hairstyle. The post-wedding breakfast took place at La Fontelina restaurant, and looked like quite a good time! Heidi and Tom got engaged in December 2018, and they secretly tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in February. However, news of those nuptials didn’t even break until months later. The secret Feb. 22 wedding was a nod to the date that Heidi and Tom first met one year earlier.

Heidi and Tom’s second wedding took place aboard a luxury yacht in Capri, with their closest friends and family in attendance. Heidi looked stunning in her strapless, flowing gown for the romantic ceremony.

Before Tom, Heidi was married to Ric Pipino from 1997 until 2002, and then Seal from 2005 until 2012 (their divorce was finalized in 2014). Heidi has one daughter, Leni, with her ex, Flavio Briatore, as well as three children with Seal. Seal officially adopted Leni in 2009.