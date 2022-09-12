Heidi Klum, 49, Is Gorgeous In Sheer Black Dress As She Kisses Tom Kaulitz At The Beach

Heidi Klum modeled a fabulous sheer black dress that highlighted her gorgeous body while posing with her husband Tom Kaulitz in new photos.

September 12, 2022 10:37AM EDT
Heidi Klum
Image Credit: MEGA

Heidi Klum, 49, spent the end of summer at the beach with her husband Tom Kaulitz, 33. The gorgeous couple were all smiles as they posed in front of the beach and ocean backdrop in two new photos from Heidi’s Instagram, which she shared on September 11. The America’s Got Talent judge and the musician shared a romantic kiss in the second snapshot from the post, which Heidi captioned, “My L❤️VE.”

Heidi predictably wore such a fabulous outfit for her day in the sun with her husband. She modeled a chic sheer black dress, plus a pair of open-toed sandals and aviator sunglasses. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel let her blonde hair down to blow in the wind. She accessorized her look with several gold necklaces.

Heidi’s husband of three years rocked an orange shirt that was unbuttoned at the top which showed off some of his chest. Tom also wore white pants and a fancy pair of shoes. He wrapped his arms around Heidi when the lovebirds shared their romantic kiss on the lips.

Heidi Klum
Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum (Photo: MEGA)

Heidi and Tom looked so in love in the new photos, which were shared over a month after they celebrated their 3rd wedding anniversary. Heidi marked the occasion by sharing a video that featured the couple holding hands and running into the ocean. The model wore a sexy pink bikini with high-rise bottoms in the footage. “Happy 3 Year Anniversary my LOVE. St.Barths August 3 2022,” Heidi wrote alongside the cute video.

Tom is Heidi’s third husband. She was married to stylist Ric Pipino, from 1997 to 2002, and then to singer Seal, from 2005 to 2012. She shares three children with Seal, who also adopted her daughter Leni Olumi Klum, 18. Leni has followed in her mother’s modeling footsteps which Heidi is just absolutely overjoyed about.

Leni’s been living and breathing modeling since she came out of the womb,” Heidi EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in a recent interview. “She never needed any of my advice,” the TV host added of her daughter’s success. “She’s just ready. She’s always been ready.”

