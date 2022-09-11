Heidi Klum Reveals Daughter Leni, 18, Is ‘Just Ready’ When It Comes To Her Career

When your mother is one of the most famous models in the world, it’s easy for people to assume you are going to pick up a few tricks of the trade. According to Heidi Klum, however, her daughter Leni Olumi Klum, 18, didn’t learn anything from dear ole mom, as she said the teen’s talents for posing came naturally and… immediately. “Leni’s been living and breathing modeling since she came out of the womb,” Heidi, 49, joked to HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview ahead of the season 4 premiere of Making The Cut.

“She never needed any of my advice,” the TV host added to drive home the point. “She’s just ready. She’s always been ready.”

While Heidi has walked dozens of runways and graced hundreds of magazine covers, such as Vogue and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, Leni is just starting out in her modeling career. Despite being a newbie, the gorgeous teen has already landed her own sessions on the catwalk, including Dolce & Gabbana’s star-studded Alta Moda spectacular in August 2021. And speaking of covers, Leni joined Heidi in a recent shoot for Harper’s Bazaar Germany.

Heidi shares her mini-me daughter with her ex husband Seal, who adopted Leni when he married Heidi in 2005. Leni’s biological father is Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, 72. Heid and Seal also share Lou, 12, and sons Johan, 15, and Henry, 16.

Meanwhile, Heidi also dished on her favorite thing about working with Tim Gunn, with whom she has hosted both Project Runway and Making the Cut over the past 18 years. “Having a great time is so important to me,” Heidi explained to HollywoodLife. “You hear a lot about other people working together and they are only having a great time when they are on the air. But even then they are kind of faking it. We genuinely have a great time when we are together.”

And the unofficial Queen of Halloween also gave the 411 on what incredible costume she may be wearing this upcoming spooky season for her wildly famous holiday bash. “I don’t tell anyone what I do. I really don’t,” Heidi said, playing coy. “I like to surprise people.”