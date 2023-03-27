Pink Opens iHeartRadio Music Awards With ‘Trustfall’ Performance After Walking Carpet With Her Kids

The Icon is in the building! Pink, the 2023 honoree for the iHeartRadio Icon Award, has made her entrance on the red carpet for the event wearing a white blazer and matching pleated maxi skirt. The white stood out on her tanned skin, and she accessorized with a silver necklace and earrings. She also shared the carpet with her kids she shares with her husband, Carey Hart: daughter Willow Hart, 11, and her son, Jameson Hart, 6. Willow rocked a pink dress that featured a sparkling overlay on top and a ruffled skirt while Jameson looked handsome in gray slacks and a matching vest he wore over a white tee. Willow wore black combat boots with her sweet dress, while Jameson donned white sneakers.

As noted above, the 43-year-old singer is being awarded the Icon Award, which celebrates her decades-long career and her contributions to the music industry. Last year, Jennifer Lopez accepted the honor, and before that, it went to Elton John. Pink is also slated to hit the stage at the annual event. She teased her performance during her red carpet interview with iHeartRadio and said she will have “four new characters on stage” with her, who will also be joining her on her upcoming tour. When asked if she will be doing some of her signature aerial stunts, she replied, “I am the only one there this time that’s safe.”

Pink is kicking off her North American stadium tour in July, which is the biggest tour of her career. Called the Summer Carnival 2023 tour, it will start at the Rogers Centre in Toronto and finish up in October with 21 shows in total. Her opening acts include Brandi Carlile, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Grouplove, and DJ KidCutUp.

The talented mother of two released her ninth studio album, TRUSTFALL, in February which includes the singles “Never Gonna Not Dance Again”, which she dropped in Nov. 2022, and “Trustfall”, which was out this year. The album TRUSTFALL is the follow-up to her 2019 project Hurts 2B Human.

“I took time. I had time and I had a lot of really devastating things happen,” she explained of her writing process for her new album while appearing on Good Morning America in November. “My son and I got really sick with COVID. That sort of distilled down for me what actually matters. And it takes a crisis to do that. It takes your kids getting sick to be like, ‘Okay, none of this matters. I wanna see my kids grow up. That’s what I want.’ I want to only put truth into the world. I want to only be authentic. And I want to be kinder and a better person.”

Pink also lost her father, Jim Moore, between her last two albums, which also influenced her writing. “I just started making music and making — speaking in melody,” she recalled. “And it came together… My album is a piece of me, and I think that I am an example of how you can live authentically and fearlessly, in ways.”

She said TRUSTFALL is her favorite project to date during her iHeartRadio Awards red carpet interview. “I put it on and I listen to it from start to finish and I feel better and it feels like it goes by really fast,” she gushed. “There’s not a single song I would skip … it’s in my heart in my soul.”