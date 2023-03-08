Demi Moore Has ‘Moved In’ With Ex Bruce Willis To Care For Him Following Dementia Diagnosis

Demi Moore has moved in with her ex-husband Bruce Willis, 67, and his wife Emma Heming Willis, 44, following the actor’s dementia diagnosis, Radar Online reports. “Demi has moved in, and she is not leaving until the very end,” a person close the famous family revealed to the outlet in a report published on March 8. As fans may recall, Demi, 60, quarantined with Bruce and Emma during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, so living under one roof is nothing new for the trio.

“At first no one outside the family could understand what Demi was doing living with her ex and his new wife, but now it makes sense,” the source noted. “Demi has been a rock for the family and is determined to make sure every day Bruce has left on earth will be filled with love.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Demi and Bruce’s reps for confirmation of the report.

Demi and Bruce, who were married between 1987 and 2000 and have three daughters together, are proof that exes can be amicable — and even family. They have expressed their gratitude for one another time and time again, such as when Demi posted for the Die Hard actor’s 66th birthday in March 2021 and his 67th birthday in March 2022. She took to Instagram last year to share an image of her and Bruce smiling in a kitchen together, and wrote, “Happy birthday, Bruce! Thankful for our blended family,” as seen above.

Demi also took to her Instagram feed in February to announce that Bruce’s aphasia diagnosis — which the family announced in March 2022 — has progressed to frontotemporal dementia. “Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis. In the spirit of that, we wanted to give you an update about our beloved husband, father and friend since we now have a deeper understanding of what he is experiencing.” she began alongside a photo of him smiling on the beach.

“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD),” she continued. “Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.” She signed off with “Ladies of Willis/Moore”, as her three kids with Bruce — Scout, pregnant Rumer, and Tallulah — and his wife, Emma, shared the same note to their respective Instagram accounts.