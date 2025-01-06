The Substance’: How to Watch Demi Moore’s Horror Movie

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

Demi Moore‘s latest film, The Substance, premiered in 2024 at the Cannes Film Festival, but it’s received even more attention following its Toronto International Film Festival screening. The 62-year-old actress plays a role that required raw vulnerability from her, and Demi pointed out that the film’s nudity has garnered a mix of opinions — specifically about the nude scenes.

Most recently, the Hollywood star won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy at the 2025 awards. According to USA Today, she said during her acceptance speech, “And so today, I celebrate this as a marker of my wholeness and of the love that is driving me, and for the gift of doing something I love and being reminded that I do belong. Thank you so much.”

Hollywood Life has compiled all the details about Demi’s new film, from its plot to what she said about her role.

What Is ‘The Substance’ About?

According to its official synopsis, The Substance follows the main character, Elisabeth Sparkle, who is “renowned for an aerobics show, [and] faces a devastating blow on her 50th birthday as her boss fires her.”

“Amid her distress, a laboratory offers her a substance which promises to transform her into an enhanced version of herself,” the premise reads.

Demi Moore as Elisabeth Sparkle in ‘THE SUBSTANCE’ In theaters September 20.

pic.twitter.com/u7CtAqN7Ek — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) September 6, 2024

Who Does Demi Moore Play in ‘The Substance’?

Demi plays the main character, fitness guru Elisabeth. During an interview with Deadline, the G.I Jane star pointed out that her preparation for the role was “about being less in shape in a certain sense as opposed to like — the prep that went into it first and foremost was really emotional and internal.”

“Like, really connecting on the deeper level to the desperation and the pain and rejection that Elisabeth is facing at the beginning of this and that kind of depth of fear and self-loathing,” Demi added.

Once the first round of audiences watched the movie, the buzz around Demi’s nude scenes circulated online — which she pointed out are “the least part of the movie.”

“But it’s interesting, I just saw a couple of little headlines (about Substance), particularly in English-speaking press, and it was interesting almost to the point of the movie that the way they were putting the headline was only focused on it being about nudity and I thought, ‘Oh, how sad that it’s kind of being presented in a way that’s shaming and diminishing,'” Demi said, adding, “It’s the least part of the movie.”

Nevertheless, the A Few Good Men actress admitted that “nothing exactly like this has ever kind of crossed [her] path.” While speaking with Deadline, Demi noted that the film is “such a wild ride” and is “so unusual that it had that level of risk and uncertainty where you could go this could either be amazing or it can be a f**king disaster.”

“It kind of made it worth jumping in,” Demi further explained about her character. “As a role, it clearly pushed me out of my own comfort zone, and I felt that it tackled the subject matter of dealing with not just aging and that kind of male perspective of the idealized woman as women have many times bought into, but also that battle that exists within ourselves, that intense harsh judgement that we exist with, that pursuit of perfection that doesn’t exist.”

Who Else Is in ‘The Substance’ Cast?

Aside from Demi, several other stars are also in the cast. Margaret Qualley plays Sue and Dennis Quaid plays the crude boss, Harvey, in the film. Dennis’ character nearly ends Demi’s character Elisabeth’s career by telling her that a younger star is the next big thing.

‘The Substance’ Release Date

The Substance reached theaters on September 20, 2024. The film is available for streaming. On Mubi, you can watch it with an account. It is also available for purchase on Amazon Prime for $19.99, or you can watch it using a free trial on the platform.