Oscars 2025 Nominations: See the Likely Nominees

The Academy Awards are caught in a difficult position, with the devastating wildfires still pummeling Los Angeles amid Hollywood’s legendary awards season. Amid the traumatic ongoing fires, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has altered some of the lineup of events leading up to its awards ceremony — the largest and most high profile in the industry. Among those in question are the Oscars 2025 nominations, which earlier this week were postponed for the second time.

Below, HollywoodLife has info on when the nominations will finally be announced and who is likely to be nominated.

2025 Oscar Nominations are Postponed

An announcement of the nominations for the 97th Academy Awards has been postponed for the second time and moved from an in-person media event to a virtual event, per USA Today. Originally scheduled for January 12th, then 17th, they will now be announced on Thursday, January 23, 2025.

“We are all devastated by the impact of the fires and the profound losses experienced by so many in our community,” said Bill Kramer, Academy CEO, and Janet Yang, president, on Monday, January 13, in a statement. “The Academy has always been a unifying force within the film industry, and we are committed to standing together in the face of hardship.” The statement continued, “Due to the still-active fires in the Los Angeles area, we feel it is necessary to extend our voting period and move the date of our nominations announcement to allow additional time for our members.”

The Oscar nominees luncheon has been cancelled, and the Academy’s’ The Scientific and Technical Awards have been postponed with a date yet to be determined. The voting period for nominations has been extended until January 17.

Oscars 2025 Predictions

Few better predictors of Oscar success exist than previous awards ceremonies, including the Golden Globes, which took place on January 5, 2025. Best film: drama went to The Brutalist, while best film: musical or comedy went to Emilia Perez, making them both highly likely to be Oscar contenders. Best non-English language film also went to Emilia Perez, best animated film went to Flow, and best cinematic and box office achievement went to Wicked.

Best actress: drama went to Fernanda Torres for I’m Still Here, and best actress: musical or comedy was memorably clinched by Demi Moore for The Substance. Best actor in a drama was Adrien Brody for The Brutalist, and best actor in a musical or comedy was Sebastian Stan for A Different Man. Zoe Saldana for Emilia Perez and Kieran Culkin for A Real Pain won the best supporting actor categories.

Are the Oscars Canceled?

Though some events leading up to the Oscars have been altered and/or canceled, the ceremony itself is still a go as of January 14, 2025. The Academy Awards are happening at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and airing live on Sunday, March 2, 2025. The ceremony streams live via Hulu and airs via ABC at 4 p.m. PST/7 p.m. EST.