Golden Globe Nominations 2025: Full Nominees List

The 2025 Golden Globe nominations are finally in — and the nominees are fan-favorite movies, TV shows and actors! 2024 has been a year of box office record breakers such as Wicked and Gladiator II and the worthy success of independent projects, especially Emilia Pérez. Hollywood Life has the full list of Golden Globes nominees below!
Best Motion Picture – Drama
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nickel Boys
September 5
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Anora
Challengers
Emilia Pérez
A Real Pain
The Substance
Wicked
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Moana 2
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Alien: Romulus
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Deadpool & Wolverine
Gladiator II
Inside Out 2
Twisters
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
All We Imagine as Light
Emilia Pérez
The Girl with the Needle
I’m Still Here
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Vermiglio
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Pamela Anderson – The Last Showgirl
Angelina Jolie – Maria
Nicole Kidman – Babygirl
Tilda Swinton – The Room Next Door
Fernanda Torres – I’m Still Here
Kate Winslet – Lee
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Adrien Brody – The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig – Queer
Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes – Conclave
Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Amy Adams – Nightbitch
Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison – Anora
Demi Moore – The Substance
Zendaya – Challengers
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain
Hugh Grant – Heretic
Gabriel LaBelle – Saturday Night
Jesse Plemons – Kinds of Kindness
Glen Powell – Hit Man
Sebastian Stan – A Different Man
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Selena Gomez – Emilia Pérez
Ariana Grande – Wicked
Felicity Jones – The Brutalist
Margaret Qualley – The Substance
Isabella Rossellini – Conclave
Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Yura Borisov – Anora
Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain
Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce – The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice
Denzel Washington – Gladiator II
Best Director
Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker – Anora
Edward Berger – Conclave
Brady Corbet – The Brutalist
Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
Payal Kapadia – All We Imagine as Light
Best Screenplay
Emilia Pérez
Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
The Substance
Conclave
Best Original Score
Conclave
The Brutalist
The Wild Robot
Emilia Pérez
Challengers
Dune: Part Two
Best Original Song
“Beautiful That Way,” Music & Lyrics By: Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus, Lykke Zachrisson – The Last Showgirl
“Compress / Repress,” Music & Lyrics By: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino – Challengers
“El Mal,” Music & Lyrics By: Clément Ducol, Camille, Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
“Forbidden Road,” Music & Lyrics By: Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler, Sacha Skarbek – Better Man
“Kiss The Sky,” Music & Lyrics By: Delacey, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack, Ali Tamposi – The Wild Robot
“Mi Camino,” Music & Lyrics By: Clément Ducol, Camille – Emilia Pérez
Best Television Series – Drama
The Day of the Jackal
The Diplomat
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Shōgun
Slow Horses
Squid Game
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
The Gentlemen
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Baby Reindeer
Disclaimer
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Kathy Bates – Matlock
Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon
Maya Erskine – Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Keira Knightley – Black Doves
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Anna Sawai – Shōgun
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Donald Glover – Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Jake Gyllenhaal – Presumed Innocent
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal
Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun
Billy Bob Thornton – Landman
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
Kathryn Hahn – Agatha All Along
Jean Smart – Hacks
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel – Shrinking
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer
Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country
Cristin Milioti – The Penguin
Sofía Vergara – Griselda
Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Kate Winslet – The Regime
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Colin Farrell – The Penguin
Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer
Kevin Kline – Disclaimer
Cooper Koch – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Ewan Mcgregor – A Gentleman in Moscow
Andrew Scott – Ripley
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Dakota Fanning – Ripley
Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer
Allison Janney – The Diplomat
Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun
Javier Bardem – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Harrison Ford – Shrinking
Jack Lowden – Slow Horses
Diego Luna – La Máquina
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Jamie Foxx – Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was
Nikki Glaser – Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die
Seth Meyers – Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking
Adam Sandler – Adam Sandler: Love You
Ali Wong – Ali Wong: Single Lady
Ramy Youssef – Ramy Youssef: More Feelings