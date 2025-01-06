Who Won Best Actress at the 2025 Golden Globes? See Winner

The Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2025, had plenty of big surprises, and a few not-so-surprising wins. Among the evening’s “wow” moments was the winner for best actress in a motion picture — drama. In fact, six-time best actress Golden Globe winner Nicole Kidman was among the nominees, and host Nikki Glaser took the opportunity for some playful jabs aimed at the Hollywood icon.

“This is your 20th Golden Globe nomination,” she gushed, as Kidman sat in the audience. “I mean incredible. Thank you so much for all of your hard work. Thank you. Thank you for working so hard. And thank you to Keith Urban for playing guitar around the house so much that she wants to leave and make 18 movies a year. Keep strumming, you kooky koala.”

She also directed a quip at double-nominee Selena Gomez. “Selena Gomez is here — double nominee tonight for Emilia Pérez and Only Murders, and she’s here tonight with her new fiancé, Benny Blanco,” Glaser said. “And Benny Blanco is here because of the genie who granted him that wish.”

Read on to find out who won the coveted best actress Golden Globe trophies at Sundays big ceremony.

Who Won Best Actress in a Motion Picture at the Golden Globes?

Fernanda Torres walked away with the win for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama for her performance in I’m Still Here. The surprise victory was scored over a legendary cadre of competitors, including Kidman, Pamela Anderson, Angelina Jolie, Tilda Swinton, and Kate Winslet.

Best actress in a musical or comedy motion picture went to Demi Moore, in one of the evening’s most memorable moments. “I’m just in shock right now,” she said during her emotional acceptance speech. “I’ve been doing this a long time, like over 45 years, and this is the first time I’ve ever won anything as an actor.”

Who Won Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture at the Golden Globes?

Best supporting actress in any motion picture went to Zoe Saldana for Emilia Perez.

Did ‘Wicked’ Win a Golden Globe?

Wicked was nominated in four high-profile categories – best performance by an actress in a supporting role (Ariana Grande,) best performance by an actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy (Cynthia Erivo,) cinematic box office achievement, and best motion picture – musical or comedy. The uber-hyped movie only wound up with one award, for cinematic box office achievement.

Who Won Best Picture at the Golden Globes?

The award for best motion picture — non English language went to Emilia Perez. Best motion picture — animated went to Flow, while best motion picture — drama went to The Brutalist. Finally, best motion picture — musical or comedy also went to Emilia Perez.