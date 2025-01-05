‘Emilia Perez’ Movie: How to Watch the Musical, Main Cast & More Details

Image Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Emilia Pérez first premiered at the May 2024 Cannes Film Festival and has become a gradual global sensation. Directed and written by Jacques Audiard, the film has been nominated for multiple accolades at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, including in the Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy category. Not only that, but the independent movie stars three successful industry names: Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez. Now that the film is finally getting its flowers, many want to know where they can stream it and what it’s about.

Hollywood Life has gathered all the details you need to know about Emilia Pérez, here.

What Is Emilia Perez About?

Emilia Pérez follows the journey of widely feared cartel lord Juan “Manitas” Del Monte who becomes a woman named Emilia Pérez by enlisting the help of an overworked and unappreciated lawyer named Rita More Castro. The movie primarily takes place in Mexico but briefly in other countries, including Switzerland and Bangkok.

As Emilia looks back on her former crimes with the cartel, she and Rita work together to help the families who can’t find their lost loved ones. Meanwhile, Emilia struggles to maintain a relationship with her and Jessi’s children while concealing her former identity.

Who Is in the Emilia Perez Cast?

The main cast of Emilia Pérez features Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez. Karla plays the main role of Emilia Pérez / Juan “Manitas” Del Monte, Zoe plays the lawyer Rita Mora Castro and Selena plays Manitas’ wife, Jessi Del Monte. All three have been nominated for Golden Globe Awards for the 2025 ceremony. Karla was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, and Selena and Zoe were nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role.

Other cast members include Édgar Ramírez as Gustavo Brun, Jessi’s new boyfriend, Adriana Paz as Epifanía Flores, Emilia’s girlfriend, and Mark Ivanir as Dr. Wasserman.

How to Watch Emilia Perez

Emilia Pérez is currently streaming on Netflix.

What Was the Production Budget for Emilia Perez?

Emilia Pérez had a production budget of around €25 million, according to Le Monde. This equates to about $26 million.

Although the film made just under $9 million at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo, it received critical acclaim.

Is Emilia Perez in Spanish or English?

Most of the dialogue and songs in the film are in Spanish, but a few moments are spoken in English.