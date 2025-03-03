Oscars 2025 Winners: Who Won Best Picture & More Awards?

The 2025 Academy Awards came at a crucial time for Los Angeles. Less than two months after the county was ravaged by wildfires, Hollywood came together to support the entertainment capital at the Oscars. Held at the Dolby Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard, the annual awards ceremony honored 2024’s best films. Since this entire awards season has been a rollercoaster, you might be dying to find out who the winners were.
To kick things off, Wicked co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande opened the ceremony with a gravity-defying performance. Ariana began by performing a rendition of Judy Garland‘s “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” then passed it off to Cynthia to sing “Home.” The women brought it home by belting out “Defying Gravity.”
Below, keep reading to find out who won an Oscar.
Actor in a Supporting Role
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain – WINNER
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Actress in a Supporting Role
Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez – WINNER
Actress in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
Actor in a Leading Role
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best Motion Picture
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Perez
I’m Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
Adapted Screenplay
A Complete Unknown
Conclave – WINNER
Emilia Perez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
Original Screenplay
Anora – WINNER
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance
Costume Design
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Wicked – WINNER
Makeup & Hairstyling
A Different Man
Emilia Perez
Nosferatu
The Substance – WINNER
Wicked
Original Score
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Perez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Animated Short Film
Beautiful Men
In the Shadow of Cypress – WINNER
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck!
Live-Action Short Film
A Lien
Anuja
I’m Not a Robot
The Last Ranger
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
Animated Feature Film
Flow – WINNER
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Cinematography
The Brutalist
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Maria
Nosferatu
Best Director
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
James Mangold, A Complete Unknown
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Documentary Feature Film
Black Box Diaries
No Other Land
Porcelain War
Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
Sugarcane
Documentary Short Film
Death by Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Instruments of a Beating Heart
The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Film Editing
Anora – WINNER
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
International Feature Film
I’m Still Here
The Girl with the Needle
Emilia Pérez
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Flow
Original Song
“El Mal” from Emilia Pérez
“The Journey” from The Six Triple Eight
“Like a Bird” from Sing Sing
“Mi Camino” from Emilia Pérez
“Never Too Late” from Elton John: Never Too Late
Production Design
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Wicked
Sound
A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Perez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Visual Effects
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Dune: Part Two
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked