Oscars 2025 Winners: Who Won Best Picture & More Awards?

The 2025 Academy Awards came at a crucial time for Los Angeles. Less than two months after the county was ravaged by wildfires, Hollywood came together to support the entertainment capital at the Oscars. Held at the Dolby Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard, the annual awards ceremony honored 2024’s best films. Since this entire awards season has been a rollercoaster, you might be dying to find out who the winners were.

To kick things off, Wicked co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande opened the ceremony with a gravity-defying performance. Ariana began by performing a rendition of Judy Garland‘s “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” then passed it off to Cynthia to sing “Home.” The women brought it home by belting out “Defying Gravity.”

Below, keep reading to find out who won an Oscar.

Actor in a Supporting Role

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain – WINNER

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Actress in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez – WINNER

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best Motion Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Adapted Screenplay

A Complete Unknown

Conclave – WINNER

Emilia Perez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Original Screenplay

Anora – WINNER

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Costume Design

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked – WINNER

Makeup & Hairstyling

A Different Man

Emilia Perez

Nosferatu

The Substance – WINNER

Wicked

Original Score

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Perez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Animated Short Film

Beautiful Men

In the Shadow of Cypress – WINNER

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Live-Action Short Film

A Lien

Anuja

I’m Not a Robot

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Animated Feature Film

Flow – WINNER

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Cinematography

The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

Best Director

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Documentary Feature Film

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Sugarcane

Documentary Short Film

Death by Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Film Editing

Anora – WINNER

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

International Feature Film

I’m Still Here

The Girl with the Needle

Emilia Pérez

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Flow

Original Song

“El Mal” from Emilia Pérez

“The Journey” from The Six Triple Eight

“Like a Bird” from Sing Sing

“Mi Camino” from Emilia Pérez

“Never Too Late” from Elton John: Never Too Late

Production Design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked

Sound

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked