‘The Brutalist’: Where to Watch the Movie & More Details

At the Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2025, The Brutalist certainly stood out. The Adrien Brody-led drama nabbed seven nominations and ultimately took home the awards for best dramatic actor (Brody,) best director (Brady Corbet,) and best drama motion picture. The win was especially poignant for Brody (The Pianist,) as it was his first ever Golden Globe. He memorably won the Academy Award for best actor back in 2002.

An emotional Brody reflected on the two decade-plus span it took to receive another award of its caliber in his acceptance speech. “There was a time, not too long ago, that I felt that this may never be a moment afforded to me again,” he admitted. According to the New York Times, it’s considered likely he will also be nominated at the upcoming Oscars, to be held on March 2, 2025. Nominees will be announced on Friday, January 17.

What Is ‘The Brutalist’ About?

The epic drama, which clocks in at a monumental 3 hours and 15 minutes, stars Brody as visionary Hungarian architect László Toth. He flees to America with his Erzsébet (Felicity Jones) in 1947, after surviving the Holocaust. Together, they hope to reconstruct a legacy in the United States, and their involvement with a rich client (played by Guy Pearce) reshapes their futures.

“No one was asking for a three-and-a-half-hour film about a mid-century designer on 70 millimeter,” Corbet admitted in his acceptance speech. “But it works. So please, just think about it.”

Who’s in the Cast of ‘The Brutalist’?

As mentioned above, Adrien Brody leads the cast, joined by Felicity Jones and Guy Pearce in starring roles. Joe Alwyn, Raffey Cassidy, Stacy Martin, Alessandro Nivola, Ariane Labed, Emma Laird, and Michael Epp appear in supporting roles, among others.

How to Watch ‘The Brutalist’

According to TODAY, The Brutalist opened in New York and Los Angeles in December of 2024, and is expanding to a wider release by January 17, 2025. A streaming date for the awards-darling film has not been announced yet.