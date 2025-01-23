‘The Brutalist’: Where to Watch the Movie & More Details

View gallery Image Credit: Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

At the Golden Globe Awards, The Brutalist certainly stood out.

The Adrien Brody-led drama earned seven nominations and took home awards for Best Dramatic Actor (Brody), Best Director (Brady Corbet), and Best Motion Picture – Drama. The win was particularly significant for Brody (The Pianist), as it marked his first-ever Golden Globe.

In his acceptance speech, an emotional Brody—who famously won the Academy Award for Best Actor in 2002—reflected on the two-decade journey to receive such a prestigious honor once again. “There was a time, not too long ago, that I felt this may never be a moment afforded to me again,” he admitted. Now, the film has earned 10 Oscar nominations, including a nomination for Brody as Best Actor.

Read more about The Brutalist and how you can watch it below.

What Is ‘The Brutalist’ About?

The epic drama, which clocks in at a monumental 3 hours and 15 minutes, stars Brody as visionary Hungarian architect László Toth. He flees to America with his Erzsébet (Felicity Jones) in 1947, after surviving the Holocaust. Together, they hope to reconstruct a legacy in the United States, and their involvement with a rich client (played by Guy Pearce) reshapes their futures.

“No one was asking for a three-and-a-half-hour film about a mid-century designer on 70 millimeter,” Corbet admitted in his acceptance speech. “But it works. So please, just think about it.”

Who’s in the Cast of ‘The Brutalist’?

As mentioned above, Brody leads the cast, joined by Felicity Jones and Guy Pearce in starring roles. Joe Alwyn, Raffey Cassidy, Stacy Martin, Alessandro Nivola, Ariane Labed, Emma Laird, and Michael Epp appear in supporting roles, among others.

How to Watch ‘The Brutalist’

According to TODAY, The Brutalist premiered only in New York and Los Angeles in December 2024. However, by January 24, the movie will expand to theaters nationwide, according to the film’s official X account.

As for streaming, since Max has a deal with A24 to stream the studio’s films first when they arrive on streaming platforms, it will be the first to offer The Brutalist. While a streaming date for the award-winning film has not been announced, it’s likely to arrive on the platform around late Spring.