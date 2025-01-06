‘I’m Still Here’: How to Watch the Movie, Cast Details & More

I’m Still Here scored a major victory at last night’s Golden Globe Awards. Star Fernanda Torres, 59, took home the coveted trophy for best dramatic actress — one of the last and most high-profile of the evening. In her acceptance speech, the actress acknowledged her competitors in the category, including Pamela Anderson, Angelina Jolie, Nicole Kidman, Tilda Swinton, and Kate Winslet.

“My god, I didn’t prepare anything because I was late already,” she exclaimed, per the Independent. “And this is such an amazing year for female performances. There are so many actresses here who I admire so much.” She went on to honor her mother, Fernanda Montenegro, who also appears in the film. “She was here 25 years ago,” Torres said, recalling her mother’s nomination in the same category in 1999 for Central Station. “And this is proof that art can endure through life, even in difficult moments like this amazing story.” She continued, “There’s something that is happening now in the world with so much fear. And this is a film that helped us to think how to survive in tough times like this.”

Read more about the remarkable film and how you can see it below.

What Is ‘I’m Still Here’ About?

The official logline of the movie’s trailer gives an overview of the film, which takes place in 1971 Brazil amid the “tightening grip of a military dictatorship.” “Eunice Paiva, a mother of five children is forced to reinvent herself after her family suffers a violent and arbitrary act by the government,” the logline explains. “The film is based on Marcelo Rubens Paiva‘s biographical book and tells the true story that helped reconstruct an important part of Brazil’s hidden history.”

Per Variety, filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron (Pan’s Labyrinth, Gravity) named it one of his top films of 2024. “Watching a Walter Salles film is to be embraced in generosity, is like experiencing a gravitational pull, both lifting and grounding us at the same time with an invisible yet undeniable force,” he said. “With I’m Still Here, this effect is even more compelling.”

Who is in the ‘I’m Still Here’ Cast?

Directed by Walter Salles (On The Road, The Movie Teller,) I’m Still Here boasts an impressive cast. Newly crowned Golden Globe winner Torres heads up the cast a Eunice, opposite Selton Mello as Rubens Paiva. Fernanda Montenegro appears as an older Eunice, and Valentina Herszage plays Veroca.

How to Watch ‘I’m Still Here’

The movie first premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September of 2024, and was released in Brazilian theaters on November 7, 2024, per Wikipedia. It’s set to hit theaters in New York and Los Angeles on January 17, 2025, and a wide release is expected on February 14.

Is ‘I’m Still Here’ in Portuguese or English?

I’m Still Here is performed in Portuguese with English subtitles.