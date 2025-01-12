‘Landman’ Season 2: Will Taylor Sheridan’s Show Return to Paramount+?

Landman dropped on Paramount+ just two months ago, on November 17, 2024, with a two-episode premiere. And in that short span of time, it’s made quite an impact. According to USA Today, the Taylor Sheridan series rapidly rose to become the #1 most-viewed Paramount+ original, of all time. Starring Billy Bob Thornton, Golden Globe winner Demi Moore, Mad Men actor Jon Hamm, and Legally Blonde actress Ali Larter, among others, season 1 wrapped up with an explosive finale on January 11, 2025.

Fans are now champing at the bit for more Landman, and many are asking if the series will get another season. Read on to find out what we know about the possibility.

What is ‘Landman’ About?

Landman is an 11-episode modern western drama helmed by Yellowstone creator Sheridan. Thornton leads the cast as Tommy Norris, an oil company operations VP and petroleum landman. “Set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas, Landman is a modern-day tale of fortune seeking in the world of oil rigs,” reads an official plot description of the show, per Whattowatch.com. “Based on the notable 11-part podcast Boomtown from Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly, the series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics.”

Where to Watch ‘Landman’ Season 1

You can stream Landman season 1, from start to finish, on Paramount+.

Will ‘Landman’ Return to Paramount+ For Season 2?

According to Pinkvilla, there is a good chance Landman will return for season 2 — especially considering the popularity of the first season. In fact, the outlet reported that Moore commented on a potential season 2 during the Cannes Film Festival in May of 2024. “I’ve already completed the first season and I’m excited for us to start the second, which will be at the beginning of next year,” she reportedly said at the time.

Though the network hasn’t confirmed Moore’s assertion that the second season will beginning filming in early 2025, strong critical reviews (a 79% on Rotten Tomatoes) and avid audience interest indicate that the series will more than likely return for at least one more season.