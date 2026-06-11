What Time Is the FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony? When to Watch

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup is underway, marking the start of the biggest tournament in the competition’s history. For the first time, 48 national teams will compete across the United States, Mexico and Canada, with FIFA also hosting three separate opening ceremonies to celebrate each host nation. The festivities begin in Mexico City ahead of the tournament’s opening match, featuring performances from global music stars and a celebration of the cultures that make the World Cup one of the world’s most-watched sporting events.

Here’s everything to know about when the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony starts, where it’s taking place and how fans can watch.

When Does the FIFA World Cup Begin?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup begins on Thursday, June 11, 2026, with host nation Mexico facing South Africa in the tournament’s opening match.

What Time Is the FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony?

The first FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 11, 2026, approximately 90 minutes before the tournament’s opening match between Mexico and South Africa.

Where Is the FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony Taking Place?

The tournament’s first opening ceremony is taking place at Mexico City Stadium (formerly Estadio Azteca) in Mexico City, Mexico, ahead of Mexico’s opening match against South Africa. The iconic venue is making history as the first stadium ever to host three FIFA World Cup opening matches, having previously done so in 1970 and 1986.

Who Is Performing at the FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony?

The Mexico City ceremony will feature a star-studded lineup led by Shakira and Burna Boy, who are set to perform the tournament’s official song, “Dai Dai.” Other scheduled performers include J Balvin, Tyla, Alejandro Fernández, Maná, Belinda, Danny Ocean, Lila Downs and Los Ángeles Azules, celebrating both Latin American culture and the global nature of the World Cup.

How Can You Watch the FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony?

In the United States, the opening ceremony will air on FOX in English and Telemundo in Spanish. Streaming options include FOX One, Tubi, Peacock, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream, allowing fans to watch the festivities live before the first match kicks off.