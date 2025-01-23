What Day Are the 2025 Oscars? Academy Awards Date

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

The Oscar nominations have been announced in January 2025, and it’s officially time to root for your favorites. We know you’ve been watching all the big flicks this year, so what film do you think will take away the night’s holy grail of awards, and which actors will hold the gold statue? The nominees have entered the group chat, and some are cutting it close. Find out all the latest details about the most glamorous night of the year below, as you plan your upcoming Oscars viewing party!

Were the Oscars Postponed?

The 2025 Oscars were not postponed. The Oscar nominations announcement was postponed twice due to the L.A. wildfires. The nominations announcement took place on Thursday, January 23, 2025.

What Day Are the 2025 Oscars?

The 97th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. EST. The awards ceremony will be hosted by Conan O’Brien. The show will air live on Hulu and ABC. The awards ceremony can also be watched the following day on Hulu. The show will feature a tribute for the firefighters and first responders who helped during the engulfing L.A. wildfires.

Oscars 2025 Best Picture Nominees

There are a plethora of buzz-worthy films that have been nominated for the Best Picture category and they include: Emilia Perez, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Nickel Boys, I’m Still Here, The Substance, Dune: Part Two, Wicked, Anora and The Brutalist. When it comes to the top picks in most of the nomination categories, Emilia Perez is leading the pack with 13 nominations. The Brutalist and Wicked come in second place with 10 nominations each.

Oscars 2025 Best Actress Nominees

The following actresses have been nominated: Cynthia Erivo for Wicked, Karla Sofia Gascon for Emilia Perez, Mikey Madison for Anora, Demi Moore for The Substance, and Fernanda Torres for I’m Still Here.

Oscars 2025 Best Actor Nominees

The following actors have been nominated: Adrien Brody for The Brutalist, Timothee Chalamet for A Complete Unknown, Colman Domingo for Sing Sing, Ralph Fiennes for Conclave, and Sebastian Stan for The Apprentice.