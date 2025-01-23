Karla Sofia Gascon: 5 Things About the ‘Emilia Perez’ Actress

Image Credit: Penske Media via Getty Images

The Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Awards nominee is adding a new nomination to her collection — an Oscar for Best Actress. Karla Sofia Gascon‘s nomination is a historical one, being that she is the first openly trans actress to be nominated. Find out more about the star below!

‘Emilia Perez’ Isn’t Karla Sofia Gascon’s First Acting Role

Although Emilia Perez is the star’s breakout film, she has been acting for a while. Since starting in 1995, she has acted in a plethora of TV series and telenovelas such as, Harina, 40 y 20, Until the End of Time, and Como dice el dicho. She has also participated in the movies We Are the Nobles and GEIST, per her IMDB profile. In 2009, the actress who was born in Spain, moved to Mexico in pursuit of an acting career.

Karla Sofia Gascon Almost Passed Up ‘Emilia Perez’

Karla was hesitant about the movie, due to it being a musical. In November 2024, she candidly shared with Vogue: “I thought, ‘Well, this can’t be possible.’ I thought it’d be one of those things that they call me for, just to be weird and will never go ahead. And I hated musicals. They’re what I least wanted to work on.”

Karla Sofia Gascon Insisted That She Portray Emilia Before and After the Transition

Karla expressed her desire behind wanting to play both roles. She shared with Entertainment Weekly: “I did insist on doing both roles because I know my capabilities and I knew I was ready to para muestra un botón basta (show by way of example), as they say in Spain, that I had the ability to play the character. When you know what you want to do and that you can do it, fight for it. That’s one piece of advice I can give to everyone: to go for what they believe in, for their dreams, and for what they believe they can do well.”

Karla Sofia Gascon Is a Mother and a Wife

Karla is married to her wife Marisa Gutierrez, whom she met as a teen in a Spanish nightclub, and they got married in their mid-20s, according to Us Weekly. Karla and Marisa share their daughter, Victoria Gutierrez, 14. With the support of Karla’s wife and daughter, the star transitioned in 2018. When she was 46, she publicly came out. Both her daughter and wife attended the premiere of Emilia Perez with her at the 2024 New York Film Festival.

Karla Sofia Gascon Is Already Working on Her Next Role

Karla’s acting role as Tia Encarna in Las Malas, is in pre-production, and her portrayal of Jaime in Uomini e altri inconvenienti, is in post-production.