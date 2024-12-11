How to Watch the Oscars 2025: Where to Stream the Awards Show

Image Credit: Getty Images

With the year almost over, the Academy is preparing for its biggest night to honor the best 2024 films in Hollywood at the upcoming Oscars. The anticipated event already has a confirmed date, with Conan O’Brien set to host. As stated by The Academy CEO Bill Kramer and The Academy President Janet Yang on ABC, “We are thrilled and honored to have the incomparable Conan O’Brien host the Oscars this year.” They added, “He is the perfect person to help lead our global celebration of film with his brilliant humor, his love of movies, and his live TV expertise. His remarkable ability to connect with audiences will bring viewers together to do what the Oscars do best — honor the spectacular films and filmmakers of this year.”

Executive producers of the Oscars, Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan, also commented, saying,“Conan has all the qualities of a great Oscars host — he is incredibly witty, charismatic and funny and has proven himself to be a master of live event television.” They added, “We are so looking forward to working with him to deliver a fresh, exciting and celebratory show for Hollywood’s biggest night.”

With the event approaching, many are wondering how they can tune in. Below, Hollywood Life has rounded up all the details on how and where to watch the 2025 Oscars.

When is the 2025 Oscars?

The Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 2, 2025, beginning at 7 p.m. EST / 4 p.m. PST, with red carpet coverage starting earlier at 6:30 p.m. EST / 3:30 p.m. PST.

Where to Watch the 2025 Oscars?

If you have cable and do not use streaming platforms, you can watch the Oscars on ABC News.

Can You Livestream the Oscars 2025?

For those with streaming subscriptions, the Oscars will be available for livestream on Hulu, YouTube TV, AT&T TV, and FuboTV, according to their website, which provides all the details on watch options. This allows viewers to watch from anywhere, as long as they have access to the service.