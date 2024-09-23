‘The Substance’: What Is Demi Moore’s Satiricial Horror Movie About?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Demi Moore is back in the spotlight, starring in the highly anticipated film The Substance. The horror and sci-fi movie initially premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival. In addition to the 61-year-old actress, the film also stars Margaret Qualley, Dennis Quaid, and several other notable actors.

In preparation for her role, Demi explained to Deadline that “​​It was about being less in shape in a certain sense as opposed to like — the prep that went into it first and foremost was really emotional and internal. Like, really connecting on the deeper level to the desperation and the pain and rejection that Elisabeth is facing at the beginning of this and that kind of depth of fear and self-loathing.”

She also spoke candidly about her initial thoughts on the project in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “Going into this movie, I could read it on a page and go, ‘OK, this could either really work and be part of a real cultural shift, something that really has an impact. Or, in truth, it could be a fucking disaster.’ And, you know what? That makes it interesting,” Demi explained.

With Demi taking on such a significant role, HollywoodLife has gathered key details about the film and what audiences can expect.

What Is ‘The Substance’ About?

Directed by Coralie Fargeat, the two-hour and 21-minute film follows the story of “a fading celebrity who resorts to using a black-market drug—a cell-replicating substance that temporarily creates a younger, enhanced version of herself,” according to IMDb. Demi plays the protagonist, Elisabeth Sparkle, in this gripping tale of transformation and desperation.

When Does ‘The Substance’ Release?

The Substance officially premiered in theaters on Wednesday, September 18, 2024. The film has so far earned an impressive 89% on the tomatometer and a 68% popcornmeter score on the Rotten Tomatoes website.

How To Watch ‘The Substance’?

The film is currently showing in theaters, and tickets can be purchased on popular ticket-selling platforms like Fandango and others. Be sure to check listings for a theater near you.