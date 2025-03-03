Has Demi Moore Ever Won an Oscar Before? Find Out

Image Credit: Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Demi Moore is a seasoned actor whose career began in the 1980s, with iconic roles in films like Ghost and A Few Good Men. However, it was her portrayal of actress Elisabeth Sparkle in The Substance (2024), Coralie Fargeat’s body-horror satire, that brought her renewed attention and acclaim. With the film earning her widespread praise, Moore’s performance caught the eyes of critics and audiences alike, marking a significant moment in her career.

Discover more about Moore’s Oscar journey, along with her other career nominations, wins, and much more below.

Demi Moore’s Oscar Nominations

Moore was nominated in the Best Actress category for her role in the film The Substance. This nomination marked her first-ever Oscar nomination in her career.

Has Demi Moore Ever Won an Oscar?

Moore has never won an Oscar. At the 97th Academy Awards on March 2, Moore lost to 25-year-old Anora star Mikey Madison for the Best Actress award.

What Awards Has Demi Moore Won?

In 2025 alone, Moore won a Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice, Satellite, and Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Actress for The Substance. Throughout her career, she has also won an Independent Spirit Award, Hollywood Film Awards, and more.

In her Golden Globe acceptance speech, Moore expressed being “in shock,” “humbled,” and “grateful.” She added, “I’ve been doing this a long time, like over 45 years, and this is the first time I’ve ever won anything as an actor.”

Along with her 2025 Academy Award nomination, Moore has earned nominations for a British Academy Film Award, Directors Guild of America Award, Primetime Emmy Award, and two additional Golden Globes.

Demi Moore’s Shows and Movies

Moore’s career spans several decades, with a variety of iconic roles in both movies and television. She began her film career with Blame It on Rio (1984) and went on to star in St. Elmo’s Fire (1985), a defining film of the Brat Pack era. She continued to gain recognition in About Last Night (1986) and achieved major stardom with her role in Ghost (1990), a romantic drama alongside Patrick Swayze. Moore also starred in A Few Good Men (1992), a legal drama with Tom Cruise and Jack Nicholson, and Indecent Proposal (1993). In 1995, she appeared in The Scarlet Letter, an adaptation of Nathaniel Hawthorne‘s novel, and in Striptease (1996), a comedy-drama where she played a stripper, which became one of her most talked-about roles. Moore’s dedication to physicality in film earned her praise in G.I. Jane (1997). Other notable films in her career include The Juror (1996), Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (2003), Bobby (2006), Flawless (2007), The Joneses (2009), Margin Call (2011), and Rough Night (2017), where she had a hilarious cameo. She also starred in Blind (2016), alongside Alec Baldwin. More recently, in 2024, Moore starred in the horror film The Substance, for which she earned an Oscar nomination and won a Golden Globe for Best Actress.

In television, Moore began her career with a role on General Hospital (1982), portraying Jackie Templeton. She later had a recurring role as Phoenix in Empire (2015-2016). Moore also starred as Linda in the dystopian drama Brave New World (2020).

What Is Demi Moore’s Net Worth?

Moore has an estimated net worth of $200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.